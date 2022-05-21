Rare William Ashford and Yeats paintings highlight of June sale

A rare pair of 1774/5 views of Dublin by William Ashford, first president of the Royal Hibernian Academy, will be a highlight of the James Adam sale of important Irish art in Dublin on June 1.

The paintings, Two Views of Dublin Bay Looking North and South, were commissioned by Thomas Dawson, 1st Baron of Dartrey. They were sold at Christie’s in London the following year with firm founder James Christie wielding the gavel. They are estimated at €500,000-€700,000.