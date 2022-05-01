Peter Dowdall: Why worms, insects, bacteria and fungi are the garden's hidden heroes 

You can’t fully admire or appreciate a garden by looking at a photograph, no matter how good the shot is.

No, to truly enjoy the garden, you need to be in it, to feel the air on your skin, smell the scents and aromas, hear the insects and birds. For a garden is a truly immersive space which interacts with all of our senses and I would suggest, our subconscious.

Thus, to truly have a great garden, you need to be a part of it. All the marketing companies and gardening magazines are telling us right now, during spring and summer months, that we need to feed our gardens with the latest wonderful plant food and whilst plants often do need certain tonics, it is far better, in the first place, to have a deeper understanding of the medium the plants are growing in to provide them with what they need.

Irish Examiner gardening columnist Peter Dowdall. Picture: John Allen

The examples are all around us. There is a greater landscape beyond all of our gardens: countryside, nature, green space, the natural environment, and it is from here that we can really learn. In totally natural spaces, nobody adds liquid plant feeds or soil improvers.

No, a healthy natural balance and rich biodiversity will help to create and maintain a healthy and thriving ecosystem. We need to bring this thinking into our own gardens to ensure healthy plants.

Plants need certain nutrients to thrive, and most plants obtain their food and drink from the soil. Instead of reaching for a man-made plant tonic we should act more like the natural world. Where do plants growing in the wild get their nutrients from, what keeps them healthy? The answer is, of course, healthy soil.

Removing humus, leaf litter and other plant debris from soil in the name of ‘tidiness’ isn’t good gardening practice as it is this self-same organic matter which feeds soil, the raw materials for the magic below.

Worms, insects, soil microbes, bacteria and fungi are all intricate parts of a healthy functioning soil and they all feed on and live within this type of garden debris.

Its not just the nutrient content of the soil that’s important; soil texture also plays a huge part in ensuring healthy plants. Animals, worms and insects are constantly digging and tunnelling through the soil, eating and then depositing humus and other plant litter, maintaining a healthy, vibrant soil, full of energy, all without us lifting a spade or twisting a bottle cap. A tired, spent soil will not give us healthy, energetic plants.

Much of what we may regard as waste products will make fabulous additions to the soil, either by adding them directly or first breaking them down in the compost bin before adding.

Grass clippings, wood chippings, shredded paper or cardboard, sawdust, vegetable peelings, ash from wood or charcoal, coffee grounds, tea leaves, egg shells and fallen leaves; you may head to the wheelie bin with all of these whereas, in fact you should be letting them all break down and become part of the soil.

Many years ago, I looked at two beds in a garden several years after I had first planted it. One was thriving and the other looked like it was struggling. I then noticed on one bed, a sheet of black woven plastic, a weed block product, had been used with bark mulch piled on top. On the other bed, where the plants were doing much better, there was no plastic weed block material.

This material stops the magic from happening within the soil. It creates an impenetrable layer at the soil surface. Earthworms and other insects come to the soil surface to feed on leaf litter and other organic matter, but are instead met with this plastic barrier which prevents them from reaching their goal and feeding. As a result, they go elsewhere and the soil beneath the weedblock becomes compacted, as hard as rock. For, through all their feeding and depositing, the worms are aerating the soil, acting as nature’s little mini-ploughs, and plants need nicely aerated soil to thrive and you can’t get that from a bottle or bag.

There are certain plants which will need a specific soil pH or nutrient to do well and whilst you can use tonics such as sequestered iron for ericaceous plants, which may be struggling and showing signs of chlorosis, you could equally add pine needles or other acidic ingredients to the soil for a longer lasting and more complete “fix”.

Plants are in active growth right now and will be for the season ahead, so why not give them what they need. A clean and healthy garden is not one where there is no leaf litter and natural debris; rather one where there is an abundance of such garden gold.