Peter Dowdall: All roads lead to Fota for plant fans this weekend

Who dares utter the “C” word? Those five letters that seemed to hold the world to ransom for two years are now, if not forgotten, certainly not dictating our lives and movements and it is so great to see shows and events back up and running again.
At the same time, the fair aims to provide an opportunity for visitors to visit a private garden that they might not otherwise visit.
Up to 40 specialist nurseries from all over Ireland will be on-site to offer and showcase beautiful, unusual and hard-to-find varieties of plants for sale, as well as giving expert advice on care and growing. Us gardeners are a friendly bunch you see, and once you engage the nurseryman or woman in conversation you will get more info on growing a particular plant than any amount of books or internet could ever give you. You must understand that these plants are like babies for the nursery people who have been growing them — often all the way from seed or a small cutting.
Dating to the late Victorian period, the Victorian Working Garden comprises three stand-alone glasshouses, pit houses and bothy buildings which were all fully restored since the Irish Heritage Trust took responsibility for Fota in 2007. This is a beautifully restored space, lying to the back of the property.
For further information see www.rareandspecialplantfair.ie or www.fotahouse.com.
