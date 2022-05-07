New European audience for giants of Irish art and literature

A MAY celebration of Ireland by Sotheby’s in Paris will introduce Irish art to new European audiences and mark an important centenary. Bidding on Ireland/France: Art and Literature opens next Monday. The online sale runs until May 16 and will be on view in the French capital from next Wednesday until this day week.

The newly founded Irish State took part in a week-long international conference in Paris in 1922 titled the World Congress of the Irish Race. Irish politicians, diaspora delegates, writers, artists, and musicians all turned up with the intention of promoting Ireland on the world stage and highlighting our artistic and cultural uniqueness. The auction, staged in addition to the annual sale of Irish Art by Sotheby’s to be held in London next November, coincides with the centenary of that congress. In 1922 the then capital of the art world was witness to a major, month long Irish art exhibition of 300 works at Galeries Barbazanges.