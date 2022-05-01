Keep your cool in the sun with our barbecue etiquette guide

Barbecues are popular with every age group and are the quintessential scent of summer.
It’s a comfortable entertaining fit for most of us, keeping wanderers out of the house, and reducing slops of Beaujolais on the cream carpet.
As the late, great Anthony Bourdain purred: “Barbecue may not be the road to world peace, but it’s a start.”
With a hint of the unexpected adventure of camping, it brings out the youngster in the most middle-aged soul. So, with our toes in the breeze and our manners slackened by the al-fresco setting, how should we behave beneath heaven’s canopy?
Like all gatherings, success relies on a two-way street of genuine old-style graciousness, and it’s a shortlist of essentials anyone can manage. By the time the midges or rain showers drive us indoors, everyone’s tails should be wagging.
Be kind — this is the kernel of all good manners. Offer genuine compliments, but don’t pertly review the house and garden, lightly criticising their children’s behaviour, making comparisons or humble boasts about what you’ve done with your place. Take it easy. Yes, they may be house-proud, but this is notit’s a social get together. Withholding remarks about obvious improvements — like a 30sq m extension or a vast pond rippling with koi — could be perceived as passive-aggressive on your part. As host, barbecues raise the expectations of sticky, finger-licking food, so put in some practice if you’re not familiar with its demands.