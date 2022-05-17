How to make a style statement with mirrors, whatever your budget

Mirrors are magnificent. Whether it’s checking the way you look, making a room seem bigger or brightening a whole space, they really are essential in the home.

“More than ever, shoppers are adorning their walls with statement mirrors that bring light and space into their homes,” says Dayna Isom Johnson, trend expert for Etsy online marketplace.

“Embodying both form and function, statement mirrors allow shoppers to express their creativity,” says Johnson, “while also upgrading their selfie games.”



She says asymmetrical mirrors are especially on the rise, as shoppers look to add pops of personality to their spaces. Think free-form, distorted angles and bean shapes beaming back at you.

As Lucy Mather, interiors expert at luxury home and interiors retailer Arighi Bianchi puts it: “Mirrors are an interior designer’s secret weapon, and sometimes it’s easy for homeowners to forget just what an impact a well-placed mirror can have – both from a design and functional perspective.”

Here’s how to bounce the light, frame those furnishings and show your best face….

Think about what you want to see in the mirror

“One of the most crucial considerations you need to take into account when making a statement mirror part of your design is what you want it to reflect,” says Mather.

Pebble 120cm x 45cm Wall Mirror, £80, Dunelm (Dunelm/PA)

“This could be bringing in more natural light and greenery – in which case, you should hang your mirror opposite or adjacent to a window,” suggests Mather. “Or, you may want to give an added dimension to a design feature in your space.”

For example, she says a mirror hung on the mantelpiece opposite your sofa will reflect the space behind you that you don’t get to see when sat down.

“If you have artwork or a statement wall, then it will reflect it back to you,” observes Mather. “Making it visible, even when you have your back to it.”

Take visual illusions into account

Mather says the same rule can be applied for adding texture to a space.

“A mirror which reflects back a piece of rustic furniture, tactile cushions or throw, will create the illusion of added texture, creating interesting spatial illusions and reflecting your design details around the room.

Zuiver Leaning Mirror, £119, Cuckooland (Cuckooland/PA)

“Meanwhile, placing a mirror in an entertaining space will make your dinner parties and soirees feel bigger than they actually are,” suggests Mather.

Not only will a well-placed mirror make your room look bigger, lighter and more interesting, as Mather points out, they’re also pieces of art in their own right: “From large leaning mirrors to small mirrored accessories – consider what role they have to play as part of your design aesthetic.”

Brendon Haxby, co-founder of online luxury homeware retailer, Naken, agrees: “Mirrors are one of the most versatile tools a homeowner has in their arsenal. Not only are they a practical addition to any home, but choose wisely and they make a real style statement too.”

Ferm Living Pond Wall Mirror, £355, Naken Interiors (Naken Interiors/PA)

“It’s all about finding the perfect placement,” says Haxby. “Hang wisely and a mirror will not only make a space appear bigger, but it can also shine the spotlight on your favourite furnishings, capturing them from all angles and allowing them centre stage.

“And let’s not forget a well-placed mirror will also help maximise any natural light in the home,” he adds.

Think about how to max those moments with the perfect selfie accessory

“Again, a key thing to consider when using your mirror to take a selfie, is what else will be included in the shot?” Mather notes. “What’s your mirror reflecting back at you?”

Ava Framed Full length mirror, £116.99, Wayfair (Wayfair/PA)

If you’re using a full-length mirror to take selfies, she says you may spend more time curating your background than taking the picture itself.

“Make sure anything you don’t want to be shown is removed from the shot,” advises Mather. “If you take pictures regularly, hang it in a position that’s aesthetically pleasing, or consider a leaning mirror which you could move around a room.

Seaford Woven Mirror, £125, The White Company (The White Company/PA)

If you’re using a mirror to take pictures of just your head and shoulders, Mather says you might want to choose something with a statement frame, that adds to the overall impact of the piece.

“You may also want to curate some items or accessories in front of the mirror, to add a little bit of interest and design flair.”

The more mirrors the merrier

For maximum impact, why not consider a feature wall of mirrors?

Especially if you’ve collected a few over the years or have some flea market finds gathering dust.

Pebble Hanging Gold & Glass Wall Mirrors Set of Three, £69.50, Oliver Bonas (Oliver Bonas/PA)

Jenna Choate, co-founder of Interior Fox says grouping mirrors together creates a feeling of more space and allows the light to bounce around the room. “Using mirrors that vary in size will elevate the scheme and create a point of interest in the room,” says Choate.

“This technique works especially well on large open walls like the living room, a narrow hallway or over a table,” she continues. “Choose a mirror that echoes the aesthetic of the room, for example, a sleek metallic frame works well in a more modern home, while a light wood frame would suit a Scandi scheme, or rustic style for a more traditional home.”

When hanging the mirror, Choate says proportions are key. “Allow enough distance between the ceiling and furniture, and if grouping, there should be equal space between each mirror.”