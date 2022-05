When it comes to stylish simplicity, neutrals give us the freedom to play with paint finishes and layer natural textures which can be tweaked and tailored to create the perfect backdrop — without the worry of making a big mistake.

After all, a pale silhouette can be styled up with a shot of colour if you think your beige landscape is, well, too beige.

And ivory soft furnishings blend beautifully with pastels, if your dark woods and dove greys call for a sweep of blush. Easy-on-the-eye neutrals certainly don’t need to be bland and boring.

Here’s how to echo a relaxed scheme with rich taupes, two-tone neutrals, and a wash of white.

Benjamin Moore Colour of the Year 2022, October Mist 1495, Aura Matte on wall.

CALM WALLS

Benjamin Moore sage green has been trending for a couple of years now and has the potential to make any space look clean and fresh — one of the reasons designers love it.

This gentle shade evokes a sense of calm and we’re big fans of the split-wall paint effect, teamed with ivory and natural materials for a soothing atmosphere.

Selection of Holwell tableware, Garden Trading.

TABLEWARE

Much as we love a buff tablescape, contemporary tableware with colours like a blue glaze can break up a panoply of beige. Try the Holwell dinner set, which features whites as well as blues, from Garden Trading.

Safi fringed pyramid natural rug, Carpetright.

COFFEE TABLES AND RUGS

A coffee table in the shape of a surfboard? We’re in. Bleached bamboo teamed with fin-shaped metal legs offer a sleek contrast. Check out the Kaserba coffee table and rug from Ikea.

Kaseberga coffee table and rug, Ikea.

Whether you have wooden flooring or carpeting, there’s nothing like a throw rug to create a focal point — not to speak of the luxury of sinking your toes into a soft weave.

THROWS

Throws are an essential part of styling up and adding warmth to your space, and this woven one (below, complete with stripes and tassels) can be draped over a sofa or accent chair, or styled at the bottom of a bed.

Battersea easy-fit pendant shade, domed and round, Garden Trading.

SHADES

When you want to switch up your summer lighting, a Scandi-style woven rattan shade will hang beautifully among your bleached woods, linen blinds, and globe glass vases for a bright, airy feeling — and a touch of gorgeous texture for good measure.