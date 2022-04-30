Hip to be square: Preview of the Sean Scully show

Des O'Sullivan previews the Sean Scully show at the Kerlin Gallery 
'Wall Plena' (2021) by Sean Scully at Kerlin Gallery in Dublin.

Sat, 30 Apr, 2022 - 06:00
Des O’Sullivan

The squares of the artist Sean Scully are legendary, gracing major museums and enhancing exhibitions around the world.

Scully has always regarded squares as among the most important proponents of abstraction and the artist has paid enormous attention to this particular structure.

The exhibition Square at Kerlin Gallery in Dublin, from May 14 to June 25, will bring together over 50 years of Scully’s work, including oil paintings, watercolours, drawings, sculpture, writings and prints, all created since 1968.

'Black Square, Coloured Land' (2021) at Kerlin Gallery in Dublin.
There are measured grid paintings from the 1970s, his Wall of Light series and the recent Dark Window series made during lockdown.

Square will include a new series of prints and drawings made with the artist’s finger on an iPhone screen.

These playful drawings teem with life and energy.

The creative potential of the screen is driving more and more major, among them David Hockney, who has produced a fascinating series of screen artworks.

