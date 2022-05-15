Garden Q&A: When should I cut back my laurel hedge?

QUESTION

I have a very healthy Portuguese laurel hedge. It is now growing beautiful lighter green growth.

The problem is that I don’t want it to get any taller or wider but it seems almost cruel to cut it back now. I probably should have done that about a month ago.

Will it be ok to cut it back now or do I have to wait until next March?

ANSWER

I get this, I do. I totally understand the dilemma in sacrificing such healthy new growth.

The short answer to your question is that it is not your decision to make. Under The Wildlife Act 1976, it is illegal to cut your hedge between March and September, unless you are a farmer or a local authority but that’s for another day.

Horticulturally, the best time to cut back your hedge is March or September and as the law states, wait until September — this way you will have it neater for a longer period as there will only be little growth during the six months afterwards.