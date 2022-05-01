Garden Q&A: What is the Irish Sunflowers for Ukraine project?

QUESTION

Can you tell me a little about the Irish Sunflowers for Ukraine initiative?

ANSWER

Over the last few weeks I have been sending out sunflower seeds to tidy towns groups and other community groups throughout Ireland as part of the #IrishSunflowersForUkraine initiative.

I recently wrote in the Irish Examiner about sunflowers and how they have come to be a symbol of resistance and solidarity with Ukraine and how it would be a lovely idea if all the tidy towns groups around Ireland were to grow sunflowers in their communities to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine and also to show a big welcome to all those Ukrainians who are now in Ireland.

The idea is to grow as many sunflowers as possible in gardens, both public and private, throughout Ireland.

If you have started off these seedlings indoors, then you can begin to move them out over the coming weeks with a view to planting them in their final position after a week or so of “hardening off”.

At this time of year too, sunflower seeds can be sown directly outside where they are to remain for the season.

Simply sow them about half an inch or so under the soil, in a sunny position and a nutrient-rich soil. Water them well over the coming weeks and keep slugs and snails at bay with either a barrier product or organic slug pellet.