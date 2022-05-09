Garden Q&A: Is it too late to scarify my lawn after March?

QUESTION

I never got to scarify my lawn in March and am wondering is it now too late?

ANSWER

March and September are regarded as the two best months to scarify your lawn. Scarifying is the removal of moss, thatch and other debris from the soil surface using what can best be described as a mechanical rake.

When plant debris builds up on the soil surface at a quicker rate than it is breaking down, then you have poor growing conditions for grass and this is when it is good to scarify and I would recommend it as a matter of routine maintenance each March.

To answer the question on timing, no I wouldn’t do it now as we are in May and the grass could suffer as temperatures increase and rainfall may decrease. If done in March, it will have a chance to recover and improve aesthetically quite quickly during the growing season.

Leave it now, until, either September or next March.