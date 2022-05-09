Garden Q&A: Is it too late to scarify my lawn after March?

Whether you're a gardening beginner or expert, Irish Examiner columnist Peter Dowdall has the answer to your questions
Garden Q&A: Is it too late to scarify my lawn after March?

Irish Examiner gardening columnist Peter Dowdall. Picture: John Allen

Mon, 09 May, 2022 - 11:00
Peter Dowdall

QUESTION

I never got to scarify my lawn in March and am wondering is it now too late?

ANSWER

March and September are regarded as the two best months to scarify your lawn. Scarifying is the removal of moss, thatch and other debris from the soil surface using what can best be described as a mechanical rake.

When plant debris builds up on the soil surface at a quicker rate than it is breaking down, then you have poor growing conditions for grass and this is when it is good to scarify and I would recommend it as a matter of routine maintenance each March.

To answer the question on timing, no I wouldn’t do it now as we are in May and the grass could suffer as temperatures increase and rainfall may decrease. If done in March, it will have a chance to recover and improve aesthetically quite quickly during the growing season.

Leave it now, until, either September or next March.

More in this section

Chelsea Flower Show 2022 The trends at the 2022 RHS Chelsea Flower Show
Horticultural heroes Paul Smyth and Diarmuid Gavin: Why gardening is 'bigger than ever' Horticultural heroes Paul Smyth and Diarmuid Gavin: Why gardening is 'bigger than ever'
Jennifer Sheahan: See-through furniture maximises tiny spaces Jennifer Sheahan: See-through furniture maximises tiny spaces
#UnwindPerson: #PeterDowdall
Don’t let the renovation take over your relationship (Alamy/PA)

How to survive a home renovation with your partner

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo
ieStyle Live 2021 Logo

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Discover the great outdoors on Ireland's best walking trails

IE Logo
Outdoor Trails

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices