Garden Q&A: Camellia leaves are healthy but why isn't it flowering? 

QUESTION

The leaves of my camellia look very healthy but it has had no flowers for the second year in a row.

There are buds but they go brown; can you help?

ANSWER

This can be quite a common problem with camellias and I have good news and bad news for you.

The good news is that I can tell you, nearly for certain what causes it, which is frost and early morning sun, during the winter.





The bad news is this is happening because of the aspect in which it is growing, probably east or south-facing and the only way to stop it from happening in the future is to move it to a more shade aspect where it is more protected from frost and in particular the early morning sun

.





If it is a mature plant then moving it may not be successful, younger plants should move quite easily provided you do it at the correct time of the year, December-January and get as big a rootball as possible.







