Garden Digest: What to do now in the room outside

- The Waterford International Festival of Time will open to visitors on May 20 at 10am and will continue until May 22. Admission to the festival is included in a ‘Freedom of Waterford’ ticket to Waterford Treasures Museums that gives access to all Waterford Treasures museums and a walking tour. The Festival of Time Lecture by David Rooney will take place on Friday, May 20, at 7.30pm in the Large Room and is free but bookable at medievalreception@waterfordcouncil.ie.
- What to do in the garden in May, a free talk with Aoife Munn takes place at Tallaght Library on Monday, May 4, at 6.30pm. This month Aoife focuses on drought-resistant plants for pollinators and water management. See eventbrite.ie
- Energia Get Ireland Growing is giving away 300 community growing starter kits across Ireland worth €42,500. If already part of a community group for example, a resident’s association, a men’s shed, a tidy town association, a parent’s association, or an environmental community network, now is your chance to bring growing into your group activities. If you are not yet part of a community group, bring the idea to the friend group – bring seeds along to the coffee morning or evening book club. Then, plan your activities. You could plant in each other’s gardens or host a growing morning together to swap seedlings. You could go one step further and see if there is a local vegetable patch in your community or a local star grower that you can learn from. For your local community groups, consider your local sports groups, residents associations, and connect with your county council. To register with Get Ireland Growing and be in for the chance of winning a community growing kit that contains seeds to share with your group, visit getirelandgrowing.ie
- The RHSI and The Alfred Beit Foundation team up for the fourth year to host a spectacular Garden Show in the beautiful parkland setting of Russborough, Blessington, Co. Wicklow on Sunday, May 1, 10am to 4pm. With plenty to occupy the experienced and the novice gardener, children and families, attractions include plant stalls from some of Ireland’s leading nurseries, stalls dealing in garden accessories, cut flowers, artisan foods and botanic-inspired art and craft, all complementing the beautiful plant offering. See russborough.ie for tickets and details.
Got an item you’d like to see in Garden Digest? Email gardening@examiner.ie