Catherine Carton shares her creative approach to DIY

Her first book, Dainty Dress Diaries: 50 Beautiful Homecrafting Projects to Awaken Your Creativity (O’Brien Press €19.99), is especially good for those who believe they haven’t a creative or practical DIY-related thought in their head.
Catherine soothes and encourages, saying, “When I was in my 20s, I was lucky enough to purchase my own house. There wasn’t much cash left in the kitty so I began upcycling, recycling and using whatever I had to create my dream home which led me to start sharing my projects on a blog, Dainty Dress Diaries.
So, daydreams ensued of applying ambitious paint finishes, a decoupage feature and some groovy new door handles to transform my dreary tallboy into a retro wonder until courage failed me as a novice.
Not something I have a need for routinely, but I seized the opportunity to deploy my severely neglected sewing machine and a wodge of chintzy fabric which stares me in the face every time I open the hot press. I was also inspired by Catherine who had bunting high on her list of items she wanted to make when she did sewing classes.
- O’Brien Press €19.99), available for purchase from May 16, 2022
