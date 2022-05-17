Cat flaps and dog doors that are just purr-fect for your home 

Cats can and do visit homes uninvited.

To ensure your cat comes through your door without a posse of locals, use PetSure four-way microchip flap for the door set to recognise their microchip or an RFD collar tag for the way in, but that releases any fleeing cat.

The door can be extended with tunnel elements and adapted to glass doors; €129, petstop.ie.



One of the problems with larger dog doors is compromising the energy-efficiency of the door itself by cutting a hole in it.









































This Petsafe Extreme Weather model is intended for cold conditions and even for larger dogs offers good sealing and insulation three-and-a-half times better than a standard door. Suitable for doors with a thickness of 4.1cam to 5.7cm in interior and exterior walls.

Large models are suited to an area leading to an indoor area protected by another secure external door. It is €119 from multiple suppliers.





Some areas of the house may be open to the cat but not the dog. This Carlson Extra High Pet Gate with cat flap, solves the problem.









































At 91.44cm in height and in a tough metal, it will prevent your canine companion from jumping over, while the access door makes it easy for you to get through.

Carlson and Savic are both good brands for indoor gating challenges; €63.99, zooplus.ie.