Blue-sky thinking: How I gave an old table a new lease of life 

Signing up for a 10am start in Cork City one warm sunny Sunday recently, good weather heralded a great day for drying paint, especially when you have more than one coat to apply and only a few hours to get it dry enough to handle.
Watching with admiration as my fellow students braved dramatic colour effects, geometric shapes marked out with painter’s tape and metallic finishes, I played safe with a pink shade by Acres Hall, its lovely flat quality reminding me of Farrow & Ball, except it’s Irish made.
Initially sceptical of a glittering outcome while later tearing off the tape once the top coat of paint had dried, I have to say I loved the finished product even though my abstract sunburst is more reminiscent of a Union Jack.
Joanne, who tells me she’s tried every paint she’s heard of, says, “I don’t use them as they come off on your hand, so you have to wax the top and that changes the colour, and you can see the brushstrokes. Sanding and priming ensure the durability of the piece.”
- For courses in your area, see https://joannecondon.com
Joanne also runs online courses in upholstery, painting kitchen chairs, terrazzo and how to make a headboard. In-studio furniture upcycling, €120 from 10am-5pm, including all course materials and the finished piece of furniture; https://www.instagram.com/joannecondon/