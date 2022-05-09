Jennifer Sheahan steps back in time to research her Rathmines neighbourhood's past

Inspired by a letter I received from a niece of the previous owner of my home, Nancy, I was prompted to look into the history of life in these artisan cottages.

So what is the history of the neighbourhood of Gulistan Cottages, Rathmines?

THE FLOWER LAND

Gulistan translates from Persian to “The Flower Land” (or from Turkish to “made from a rose”). It’s unclear where this name came from — there was a house called Gulistan in the early 1800s in approximately the area where the cottages are now. Dr Mary Clark, a Dublin City Archivist, proposed that the name was inspired by the poem “The Gulistan”, by the Persian poet Sadi, which became very popular in the late 1700s following its translation to English.

These days the name lives on through the pretty flower boxes my neighbours have on their windowsills. (Mine sit empty, due to my incredible ability to kill any plant I encounter.)

Gulistan, the name of Jennifer's neighbourhood, translates from Persian to 'The Flower Land' or from Turkish to 'made from a rose'. Jennifer's courtyard garden is very much part of her downstairs living space. Picture: Joe McCallion

GULISTAN COTTAGES

By the 1890s, the main Gulistan House was gone and replaced by smaller homes in what is now Gulistan Terrace. The land was purchased from the Halahan family by the township of Rathmines and Rathgar, for the purposes of building Gulistan Cottages.

Jennifer Sheahan's artisan cottage features a boot scraper, bottom right of the door.

Sixty-four cottages were built as “artisan dwellings” to house municipal workers — mostly local firemen and ESB workers. The cottages still have boot cleaners outside, so workmen can scrape the dirt from their shoes before entering their homes.

Many of the cottages had bells that were connected to the fire station, so in case of an emergency the fire officer on duty could alert the fireman at home in his cottage.

I have no historical record of this, but I do imagine that mischievous children played many fun pranks with those bells!

The cottages seem tiny to us now, but at the time these were a big step up from the single rooms that many large families of the day lived in.

ARTISAN COTTAGES

Gulistan Cottages is just one of many groups of artisan cottages built around Dublin and Ireland at the time. Between the 1870s and the 1930s, a semi-philanthropic private enterprise called the Dublin Artisan’s Dwellings Company was established to build better housing for workers in Dublin.

The company created a series of reusable housing designs which saved construction costs — usually two or three rooms built around a central fireplace.

Gulistan Cottages were not built by this company, although the local authorities adopted similar designs which can be seen here. The DADC built the nearby Harold’s Cross cottages, which are nearly identical in layout. Many of their two-storey terraced house designs can also be seen in Portobello and Stoneybatter.

SMALL HOMES, BIG FAMILIES

The cottages vary slightly in size, with footprints of approximately 40-50 square meters, a sizable portion of which was taken up by a large central chimney breast. The typical layout was a living room, two bedrooms, a kitchen, and a small garden. Bathrooms were gradually added on as outdoor extensions, probably from about the 1910s.

Prior to that, communal toilets and wash-houses were common in Dublin working-class areas. Families of 10 were not uncommon, some of which also took in additional lodgers. I have heard colloquially from neighbours of families up to 17!

Jennifer outside and her late 1800s artisan cottage in Rathmines. Picture: Joe McCallion

The mind boggles as to where they all slept — I struggle to house two guests in my renovated 60 square meter cottage without feeling a little cramped! A testament to how much our quality of life has improved in one century, for which I am very grateful.

With such crowded homes, I have to imagine most people (especially children) spent the majority of their days outside. The streets are crammed with cars now, but back then they must have been filled with children playing marbles, tag, kick the can, football. Perhaps they played in the cricket grounds next door, or hopped on the tram that went through Rathmines to College Green or Rathfarmham until the 1940s. In later years, I have a colloquial account of a shop being run out of one of the cottages, although I can’t find a record of this.

MODERNISATION

Today, in the context of soaring housing costs and a cultural obsession with tiny homes, small artisan cottages are ripe for renovation. They’re the perfect size for single dwellers or small families, and the tiny footprint puts refurbishment costs within reach. The constraints of size invite clever design solutions — thanks to consumerism and a huge advancement in quality of life, we now have more stuff to find storage for. Is this better or worse than filling the space with 10-plus cohabitors? I think so, but I do like the proximity and community that comes from having neighbours close by in their own little cottages.

Historical information thanks to The Archives of the Rathmines and Rathgar Township (1847-1930), available on the Dublin City Council website; and Four Roads to Dublin by Deirdre Kelly.