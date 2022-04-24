The Great House Revival: Barn and cottage transformed into dream family home

The Great House Revival morphs into the great house adventure when a family decides to up sticks from suburban life and transform a west of Ireland barn and old cottage into their dream home.

This adventure includes a temporary move to 43sq m of living space onsite so the parents, two children and two dogs, get what they describe as a "front-row seat" to all the action — as well as starring roles for Mum and Dad as building crew.

Architect and host of The Great House Revival Hugh Wallace with the homeowners.

In episode five of the RTÉ One series, we meet Lindsay and Kevin Deely, their young sons Sam and Tom, as they show architect and show host Hugh Wallace the property they purchased.

The front exterior of Craughwell.

They have left their "cosy modern three-bed semi" in Oranmore, Co Galway, after Lindsay, originally from Canada, and Kerry native Kevin, bought a patch of land in Craughwell, with what appeared to be a semi-derelict 1980s bungalow and barn onsite.

But beneath the concrete a much older building is hiding — the property turns out to be a traditional cottage with thatch replaced by tiles, so they throw themselves into a loving restoration and barn conversion.

“The moment I stepped out of the car I just got a feeling about this space,” says Lindsay.

Kevin, a software engineer, and Lindsay, a University of Galway science communicator, suddenly find themselves juggling their day jobs with bringing these buildings back to life as a family home.

“Neither Kevin nor I have ever lived in an old house,” says Lindsay.

“Our longterm plan was always going to be to find something to put our own stamp on, but that was going to be something 1970s.”

Their budget at the outset is €300,000, having purchased the property for €180,000.

Pandemic delays and rising material expenses mean they have to cut costs and eventually move onsite and take on DIY and demolition jobs themselves.

“Kevin and I have taken a mad decision to move our family into a mobile home on the site here. Now that the project is actually starting we’re going to have a front-row seat and just watch it all,” says Lindsay.

Kevin adds: “We’ll look back on it as an adventure.” says Kevin.

After months of hard graft with the professionalism of contractor and French stonemason Laurik Matthieu, the finished product is a combination of rural charm with impressive architectural finishes.

“We’ve ended up being accidental caretakes,” says Lindsay.

Kevin adds: “Walls that are over 150 years old might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but we’re happy with it.”

The family are delighted they’ve brought and old property that was “overgrown and unloved” back to life, says Kevin.

“The most sustainable building is the building that was already there,” he adds.

The family finally move in in April 2022, a year and a half since Hugh Wallace first visits, entering the cottage and barn newly finished with a lime plaster render.

The entire design references traditional rural materials, while the link build is new.

Hugh admires the contrast between the modern windows, the original walls and the lime render.

The interiors, with exposed stone, and double-height space, he describes as “magical”.

“It does feel cosy even though it’s a huge space,” says Lindsay.

“The walls make a massive difference to how the building feels. It’s like a living thing.”

Hugh adds the combination of lime plaster and hemp plaster should guarantee a B1 BER rating.

Raw timber and steel beams complete the interiors.

"The simplicity of all the materials just lets the building really shine,” adds Lindsay.

The homeowners followed architect Hugh’s advice and retained all the openings as they were in the original barn, allowing in plenty of natural light.

TIMESCALE AND COST

The project took 14 months to complete and the original budget was €300,000.

Over the period of construction prices increased, notes Hugh.

“Prices went up and that impacted the builders and contractors so we agreed to share those cost increases,” says Kevin.

“It’s ended up costing a fair bit more than we expected, about €400,000. The way we look at it is the cottage has been standing for over 150 years. Most of the money has gone on restoring the fabric of the building.”

Lindsay adds: “We spent more but ended up with so much more than we’d hoped for.”

The result is “inspirational” adds Hugh: “It’s a joy to arrive up and see the building from the outside and you’ve created the most perfect family home.”