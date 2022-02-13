Garden Q&A: What flowers add colour after daffodils and tulips finish blooming?

Whether you're a gardening beginner or expert, Irish Examiner columnist Peter Dowdall has the answer to your questions
Sun, 13 Feb, 2022 - 08:00
Peter Dowdall

QUESTION

What bulbs can I plant that will give colour once daffodils and tulips have finished blooming? 

I don’t want to use annuals and bedding plants.

ANSWER

We tend to only think of bulbs as pants for spring colour but, in fact, with careful choice and good timing you can have colour from bulbs from December through to September. 

Many summer flowering plants can be grown from bubs, tubers, corms and roots started off now in pots. 

Tuberous begonias are great for pots and in garden beds, easy to grow and very forgiving of either too much rain or too little rain during the summer. 

Gladioli will grow quite tall and are suitable for the back of a bed but be aware they may need staking. 

Dahlias planted as tubers will also give colour right into the autumn. 

Perhaps my favourite of all the summer flowering bulbs are liliums. 

Summer-flowering lilies such as the magical Lilium regale provide not just aesthetic beauty but also a garden filled with scent.

