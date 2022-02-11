Cork’s answer to Marie Kondo shares home organising secrets

What does the home of a professional declutterer look like?

This question is one with which the woman often referred to as “Cork’s Marie Kondo” is familiar.

“I’m always asked, ‘Is your home like a doll’s house?’ and my reply is always, ‘it’s not a show house, it’s a home at the end of the day — but everything has its place and I would consider myself quite minimalist when it comes to belongings and possessions,” says Anne Marie Kingston.

The Clonakilty woman has long been a go-to for people across Ireland who are keen to organise their spaces — and their lives.

But as spring has sprung and many of us are sorting our living spaces, I’m keen to know if she has one key secret to share?

“With decluttering, many people contact me and say ‘I just need to get organised and put in a system in my presses’ — but unfortunately the only way to get organised is to do a deep-dive declutter first, you can’t do it the other way around,” says Anne Marie.

Anne Marie has been organising rooms and houses for 30 years — five of those as a professional declutterer.

“When I was young, my dad was diagnosed with cancer in his leg and as a result, it was amputated. My mam took on the family farm and as a young and only child, I took on the household duties — together with decluttering,” she says.

Fast-forward two decades and while working in finance, Anne Marie was often asked to sort out friends and colleagues’ wardrobes.

Married to John Kingston, a dairy farmer, the mother-of-three had worked in the Bank of Ireland for 11 years when she took voluntary redundancy in 2012. “Caoimhe, my second youngest was six months at the time.

“I can still remember the day the universe sent me a sign. I was thinking about going back to the financial sector but there was no opportunity to return on a part-time basis, and I wanted the flexibility of family and home life as well as working,” she says.

“I had put Caoimhe down for her morning nap and I had decided I needed to sort out our walk-in hot press.

“An hour in and though I had been decluttering spaces for most of my life, I got a different feeling from it.

I was buzzing from head to toe, wanting to do more — my heart was pumping with excitement as I knew there was a niche for this kind of business.

“I still remember running down to our home office and Googling ‘professional declutterer’ and business names.

“Within 24 hours, on my newsfeed on Facebook a decluttering course in Limerick popped up,” says Anne Marie.

She promptly signed up and after graduating from the 12-month course, Anne Marie set up her business White Sage Decluttering and White Sage Academy in March 2017. “I offer hands-on decluttering services as well as online Zoom decluttering sessions once a month and I also have White Sage Academy which is my membership with weekly training, accountability and online support to women all over Ireland and around the world via a private Facebook group,” she says.

A kitchen before Anne Marie got to work.

So, who contacts Anne Marie? “It is often people who are frustrated and feel stuck or overwhelmed,” she says.

“So many people get decluttering mixed up with spring clean, tidying and general housework.

“The first thing you need to understand is what clutter is: Clutter is items in your home that you have not used in the last 12-18 months but you are unable to let go of physically, mentally and emotionally.

The kitchen after Anne Marie's transformation.

“Clutter is personal to us all, and for many, it’s not just the physical clutter — decluttering is an emotional journey for many.

“Decluttering is your ability to let go of items and to redistribute them to the following destinations within 12-24 hours max — to the charity shop, family, or friends or to sell, or recycle.”

The pandemic has brought clarity to many, she adds.

“People found they were just tidying their personal clutter around the house and were procrastinating making decisions on their belongings and nothing was leaving the house,” adds Anne Marie.

“If we are surrounded by clutter on a daily basis it affects our mood, concentration, productivity and the relationships in the home, and have been scientifically linked to anxiety and depression.

“I find many people think clutter and especially hoarding, is passed down through generations, or in the genes. But it’s all about our mind-set.”

And while Anne Marie is flattered to be compared with the international organisational guru Marie Kondo, she adds: “The funny thing is, I don’t use her method whatsoever. I have developed my own organisational systems to maintain a clutter-free home and decluttering never stops.

“You have to keep flexing your decluttering muscles on a continuous basis.”

Anne Marie says she gets excited by the visual transformation every single time.

“When clients reach out to me first, I ask them to forward on pictures of their cluttered rooms or home for many and my heart pumps with excitement as I can visualise the transformation before it has even happened, again I’m not for everyone but I provide a holistic approach to decluttering where I support, guide my clients to transform their home into a beautiful space with organisational systems to maintain it for life, and I only work with clients who are ready to let go and want the transform their home.

“Also, I take away the clutter at the end of each evening so the room/ space is fully decluttered and organised, and the clients’ items are taken to the charity shop on their behalf.”

What are the most unusual items she has ever uncovered?

“Baby teeth wrapped in tissue paper in a small box, ashes of a deceased family pet, and a mink scarf with claws and a mink’s head,” she says without hesitation.

The key tip for a wardrobe clearout? “Don’t keep items such as your shoes in bags and boxes and dustbags — if you can’t see them you won’t use them.”

ANNE MARIE’S TIPS FOR AN ORGANISED HOME

KITCHEN

Have clear countertops

Get rid of out-of-date food

Keep all electrical appliances in one cupboard

Let go of items that are broken and that you have not used in the last 12-18 months (are you really going to use the ice-cream machine or the smoothie maker?)

Clear out any chipped and faded crockery

Throw out pots and pans with burnt bases

Start using pots, pans and crockery you had been saving for good use

HOME OFFICE

Don’t let the home office become a dumping ground

Now especially with more people working from home remotely, it’s important to have this space set up for success. Only have items in the office that are relevant to this space so clear out broken furniture, the buggies, set of golf clubs

Clear out old paperwork, accounts and tax returns — especially if you’re self-employed

Pop any tax returns and accounts paperwork into the attic and once a year do a clearout

Go through previous course books and paperwork from courses you completed and ask yourself whether they are relevant to your present job or profession. Are you referencing this paperwork on a regular basis?

Have a dedicated shelf or cupboard for your stationery

Group the same items together and use up everything before you start purchasing again

MASTER BEDROOM