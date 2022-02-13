Peter Dowdall: Planting more trees is key to our planet's future

We are currently facing the stark and worrying reality of a more than one-degree rise in global temperatures. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has warned that global temperatures must not rise above 1.5 degrees.

It really annoys me to see facts and statements like this and it should annoy everyone. I’m annoyed because it has been allowed to get to this point, that man’s hunger for the dollar bill has brought us to such a desperate situation.

However, the other reason that these statements irritate me is that they are negative, yes, they are reality but reading them can make us feel too insignificant and impotent to effect any change which is certainly not the case. It is us, as humans that have created this situation and it is us, as humans that can change it.

If we break down the problem to its simplest form, there is too much carbon in the earth’s atmosphere. At the same time, there isn’t enough in our soils.

As always, nature provides us with all we need. I can’t help but think that if some of the giant tech companies developed a new product that would capture the carbon in our atmosphere and trap it for centuries in the soil then we would all be rushing out to buy one.

Irish Examiner gardening columnist Peter Dowdall. Picture: John Allen

Well, we don’t need to wait, such contraptions already exist and they’re called trees. Perhaps they aren’t taken seriously by the powers that be because they don’t come in nice, plastic, shrinkwrap packaging, rather they may appear for free from a bird dropping.

The solution to our climate crisis is trees, pure and simple. This will be the strong message from an inspirational panel of speakers at the upcoming Garden and Landscape Designer Association (GLDA) 26th Annual Design Seminar taking place online this month.

The world faces climate disaster but highly respected Irish and international experts will deliver a timely and optimistic message at the upcoming live-streamed seminar entitled “Plan Trees, Plant Trees, Planet Trees” which will appeal to everyone with an interest in horticulture, landscape design, gardens or the environment.

Speakers include up-and-coming British designer, Charlotte Harris, who along with Hugo Bugg won gold for their 2021 Chelsea garden which portrayed a pocket park with robust and resilient planting and aimed to highlight the importance of beautiful and restorative green spaces in the places we need them the most — our towns and cities.

Renowned tree expert Thomas Pakenham will tell the seminar that rather than feeling helpless about the climate crisis, we can be proactive and plant more trees.

Thomas founded the Irish Tree Society in 1990 to promote the conservation, planting and maintenance of trees. He has travelled the world to document extraordinary trees and is custodian of Tullynally Estate, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath

The line-up of inspirational Irish and international experts also includes Dutch landscape architect Thijs Dolders, a committed user of trees in his designs and Henrik Sjöman a Swedish botanist and plant hunter who is trialling species in the hope of finding the “plants of tomorrow”.

Also speaking at the event on Saturday, February 26, will be Associate Professor of Geography at UCD Gerald Mills whose particular interest is in climates that are generated by urban areas and the potential for planning and design to create comfortable and healthy outdoor environments. They will share their knowledge and show how, by using creative design, we can add more trees to our landscape, streetscape and gardens. There is scope to double tree cover in cities but this is not being achieved because of a sometimes negative perception of trees in urban settings.

The speakers will highlight how opportunities for urban forests in our parks, gardens, streets, squares, riparian corridors and rooftops can provide major health benefits for communities, pollution reduction, and flood amelioration, as well as being havens for wildlife and biodiversity. Recent research in the UK found that a single oak tree can support an astonishing 2,300 species.

The panel of experts will pose challenging but necessary questions and suggest positive actions. The seminar will hear that rather than feeling helpless and wondering what we can do as individuals, there is something really beneficial we can do for the planet. Plant more trees.

That’s the thing with the GLDA seminars, you always leave brimming with positivity, ready to change the world. So, if you’ve had enough of the negative headlines and feeling powerless, get the laptop ready and book your armchair.

Tickets to watch the GLDA seminar live online on February 26, with access to videos of the keynote talks available on demand after the event, are on sale now on www.GLDA.ie