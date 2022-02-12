It's back! National Antiques, Art and Vintage fair in Limerick

Des O'Sullivan previews the live national antique and vintage fair taking place in Limerick today and tomorrow
It's back! National Antiques, Art and Vintage fair in Limerick

'Complementary Translucence' by Francis Tansey will be displayed by Treasures Irish Art at the Limerick antique fair this weekend.

Sat, 12 Feb, 2022 - 06:00
Des O’Sullivan

The National Antiques, Art and Vintage Fair is back and it is taking place in Limerick today and tomorrow. Reaction to the event, the first real live fair by Hibernian Antique Fairs since lockdown ended, has been phenomenal. 

There is no doubt, according to organiser Robin O'Donnell, that people are bursting to get back to normality.

Ashbrook Antiques from Co Tipperary will bring this 19th-century breakfront cabinet with brass grill door to the Limerick antique fair this weekend.
Ashbrook Antiques from Co Tipperary will bring this 19th-century breakfront cabinet with brass grill door to the Limerick antique fair this weekend.

There will be furniture, art, silver, jewellery, vintage fashion, porcelain, glass, books and all sorts of collectibles on display. 

'Complementary Translucence' by Francis Tansey. 
'Complementary Translucence' by Francis Tansey. 

Exhibitors include members of the Irish Antique Dealers Association like James Weldon, Courtville Antiques, Martin Maguire, Marie Curran, Treasures Athlone, Rory Byrne Donegal Antiques and Greene's Antiques.

This national Limerick-based fair at the South Court Hotel is normally a crowd-puller and usually draws people from Cork, Kerry, Galway, Tipperary, the Midlands and beyond. Doors are open from 11am to 6pm on both days.

More in this section

'Home of the Year' returns with a new judge and 21 inviting spaces 'Home of the Year' returns with a new judge and 21 inviting spaces
Revealed: This is what Ireland's dream homes look like  Revealed: This is what Ireland's dream homes look like 
How to choose a new or vintage desk to suit your home office  How to choose a new or vintage desk to suit your home office 
#Unwind#antiques#vintage
<p> Cork declutterer Anne Marie Kingston. Pictures: Dan Linehan</p>

Cork’s answer to Marie Kondo shares home organising secrets

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices