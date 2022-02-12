It's back! National Antiques, Art and Vintage fair in Limerick

The National Antiques, Art and Vintage Fair is back and it is taking place in Limerick today and tomorrow. Reaction to the event, the first real live fair by Hibernian Antique Fairs since lockdown ended, has been phenomenal.
There is no doubt, according to organiser Robin O'Donnell, that people are bursting to get back to normality.
There will be furniture, art, silver, jewellery, vintage fashion, porcelain, glass, books and all sorts of collectibles on display.
Exhibitors include members of the Irish Antique Dealers Association like James Weldon, Courtville Antiques, Martin Maguire, Marie Curran, Treasures Athlone, Rory Byrne Donegal Antiques and Greene's Antiques.
This national Limerick-based fair at the South Court Hotel is normally a crowd-puller and usually draws people from Cork, Kerry, Galway, Tipperary, the Midlands and beyond. Doors are open from 11am to 6pm on both days.