House sales are always a draw and Woodwards sale of contents from Millboro House, Lee Road, Cork, next Saturday (February 12) will be no exception. The auction of 348 lots will be online from 11am and viewing gets underway at the house from today.

The auction had been previously postponed due to Covid restrictions.

This Victorian walnut-framed four-poster bed.

From a Victorian gilt overmantel to two four-poster beds, antique longcase clock dials and an economy three-section dining table the selection of antique furniture from Millboro House, which has now been sold, is brimful of interest and online at Woodwards for all to see.

A three-section dining table.

COLLECTOR

The late consultant anaesthetist Don Coleman, who died in 2016 at the age of 94, was an avid collector. Contents from this imposing period house include bureau bookcases, sideboards, lamps and chandeliers, tables, chairs, butlers trays, garden statuary, crystal glass, silver and all the items that emerged from the cupboards, nooks and crannies at this large family home.

There is an estimate of €2,500-€5,000 on both a Georgian inlaid cylinder bureau bookcase and the economy dining table.

A Regency-style mahogany breakfront sideboard, possibly made in Cork, is estimated at €1,500-€3,000.

A mahogany.breakfront sideboard possibly made in Cork.

House clearance sales tend to have length and breadth and throw up all sorts of curiosities. Among the more unusual collectibles here are antique longcase clock faces, three in brass and one painted.

BRASS

The brass examples are by James Aickin, Cork, Mark Kirkpatrick, Dublin and “McCarthy Corke” and the painted dial is by M Shaughnessy, Cork.

A Regency-style settee on sabre legs at Woodwards.

In Georgian and Victorian times clockmakers flourished around James Street and Washington Street in Cork city centre.

Among a good range of antique furniture pieces are a Regency walnut and mahogany framed cheval mirror (€300-€500); a Georgian secretaire bookcase (€800-€1,500), an Edwardian breakfront wardrobe (€700-€1,000), a Victorian hat and shoe rack (€30-€60), a Victorian gilt overmantle (€200-€300) and an Edwardian two-tier hexagonal table (€100-€160).

There is a selection of brass, silver and porcelain and anyone looking for a piece of antique furniture to restore will find something suitable here. Estimates are from €30 to €5,000.