Garden Q&A: Can I relocate my fruit trees in winter and spring?

QUESTION

Can I move my fruit trees to a different place at this time of year?

ANSWER

The short answer is yes, you can relocate deciduous trees at this time of the year. However, the level of risk increases with the age of the fruit trees.

If they have only been in the ground for a year or two, they will move relatively easily but if they are established and have bin in their current situation for five years or more, they are more at risk.

Firstly, have their new home ready, the hole dug. When taking the trees out of their current location, take as much of the rootball as possible with them.

Prune back the outermost stems which will help a bit to counteract damage to the root system which will be inevitable.

Once safely in their new position, stake them very well so that they aren’t rocking in the wind and pay close attention to giving them enough water over the next two years.

