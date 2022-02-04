Wish List: Eight Valentine's gift ideas to brighten up the home

Modern message

Sophie Longwill's 'Modern Love Letter Series' presents a modern take on the traditional love letter, with your favourite text message captured forever in glass. Each unique piece is meticulously crafted from start to finish in Cork. What a gorgeous idea!

For bespoke commissions, see longwillstudio.com

Snug as a bug

Have a snuggle with your beloved with a gorgeous Irish throw from Foxford.

This grey, bone and white block piece is €160 and available from Kilkenny Design online at Kilkennyshop.com and in stores nationwide.

Nesting season

Illustrator Lily Corcoran is a graduate of Crawford College of Art and Design, working from her studio in West Cork. Under the name Petal to Petal, Lily illustrates and designs a range of fine art prints, paper goods and textiles.

We love this 'Nest' archival giclee print, it's €25, and was, of course, designed and made here in Ireland. Lily says this design is inspired by love and family. Awww. petaltopetal.com.

Super soak

Ah, nothing like a long luxurious soak! Get your darling some bath salts, this latest addition to the Dublin Herbalists' range comes with sweet and bergamot for €19.95. Dublin Herbalists products are 100% natural and never tested on animals.

Female-owned and entirely female-staffed, this kitchen table start-up now employs seven local ladies in the small rural village of Mullinahone, South Tipperary. Buy from dublinherbalists.ie; or through stockists nationwide like The Kilkenny Shop, Meadows & Byrne, Avoca, Nourish, Evergreen and health stores.

Four-legged friend

Don't forget that unconditional love in your life - the dog.

Park Life is a new Irish company and they've created a bundle of Valentine’s doggie joy with their gift box, featuring a box of their healthy heart-shaped Love-Bix biscuit threats, a long-lasting chewy Milk-Bone in salmon flavour, there's even a card for your pooch.

100% grain-free and packed full of antioxidants, this will show your buddy you really love them. €10.99 from parklife.dog/

Terrific tote

Treat the special someone in your life to a terrific tote bag. Created by Anne Harrington Rees from her home in West Cork that she shares with her husband and rescue lurchers. All of Anne's work is colourful, bold and utterly unique.

This Garden Tiger tote is €40, printed using eco-friendly pigment inks onto 100% fair trade cotton/linen blend fabric. It is fully lined, with a pocket inside, and is designed in West Cork, printed in Donegal. anneharringtonreesdesigns.ie

Plan of action

If you want to give a thoughtful gift, consider The Head Plan Agenda. It's a vegan leather agenda that puts the power back in hands. Maybe your beau is returning to the workplace and could do with an organisation and productivity companion.

Each themed refill pack gives an opportunity to prioritise wellbeing with daily self-care actions, get clarity on personal thoughts and feelings. Created by Irish couple Ciaran and Denise Kenny Byrne, it's €60, find out more at theheadplan.com

Precious memories

What about this gorgeous idea? Use time capsules to make memories and keep family keepsakes and milestone moments alive and fresh for years to come.

Made of sturdy, strong plastic the box is big enough to hold a decent amount, letting you include your most precious items and keep them safe. This is €40 from shop.designist.ie