Angela Scanlon: 'Gardens and green spaces bring us joy'

For those unfamiliar with its concept, the BBC Two makeover series — presented by Angela Scanlon — sees skilled designers use cutting-edge virtual-reality technology to compete to transform a participant’s backyard into the garden of their dreams.
With the pandemic underlining the importance of outdoor space for us all, the second season couldn’t come at a better time.
We’ve got six episodes and a real variation.
Well, we’ve got the designers who know everything that anyone needs to know about gardening, so I am the woman of the people; I can be the dummy and I can ask the questions that hopefully, if I’m thinking them, somebody else at home is thinking them. I’ve certainly learned [along the way] but I wouldn’t say I’m into gardening. I love being outdoors and I have managed to keep a cheese plant alive for seven years, so there’s definitely an interest there.
I love the competition between the gardeners — there is fierce rivalry. And then it’s the reveals; the realisation that when it comes to these places and these gardens, it’s not just about planting some nice flowers and trimming their borders, it can have a massive impact on families and the way they live and the way they interact together. The past couple of years, where there’s home-schooling, working from home, somebody upstairs, someone downstairs, the kitchen overrun with people — no matter what kind of a house you have, I think we’ve all felt like we’re on top of each other. So, to suddenly have this gorgeous place that they can have family dinners together and see the kids playing, it can be quite emotional.
I used to be a big one for ticking off lists.
So, it was surreal and a lot of pressure, and also a lot of fun.
