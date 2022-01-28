Garden Digest: GIY makes growing your own food easy

We check out the garden ideas, tours, fairs and online resources available to help you boost your room outside
Bandon Community Group in Cork was announced as one of the six GIY and Energica Get Ireland Growing Champions nationwide last year.

Fri, 28 Jan, 2022 - 15:50

GIY is making growing your own food as easy as possible this year with a new monthly seed subscription, full access to its online growing guides, regular interactive Q&A discussions, and a new podcast deep-diving into growing your own food and the food system. Budding growers can sign up for the monthly GIY seed subscription for €12.50 a month and the bundle of three different seasonal seeds per month will arrive just in time for sowing. See GIY

A talk on 'Snowdrops – White Gold' with Hester Forde takes place via Zoom on Tuesday, February 1, from 8pm–9.15pm. Hester Forde has been an enthusiastic grower of snowdrops for many years and her garden on the outskirts of Cork City is a veritable jewel box which displays these winter/spring gems to their very best. Hester talk will show the beauty of the snowdrop, a winter grower when little else is in bloom, and will include a brief background to snowdrops, the different species and some of the best cultivars with practical tips on growing, feeding, propagation. There will also be suggestions on how best to incorporate snowdrops into your winter/spring garden with recommendations for some great plants to combine with snowdrops. The Zoom link will be sent to members. 

For other events, see Irish Garden Plant Society.

The Royal Horticultural Society of Ireland (RHSI) events committee organises a full and varied programme for members and guests. Some events must be pre-booked. Early booking is advisable and bookings are taken on a first come first-served basis. The next RHSI Zoom talk is by Rory Newell on February 2 from 7.30pm-9pm. see RHSI for more.

Bord Bia Bloom, Ireland’s largest gardening and lifestyle festival, returns to Phoenix Park, Dublin, from June 2 to June 6. Early bird tickets are on sale until February 15, priced from €15. After this date, adult prices will be €25, and concession prices will be €22 (children free). Booking in advance is advisable. See Bordbiabloomfor more.

A gardening and biodiversity workshop for children takes place at the Rediscovery Centre, The Boilerhouse, on Main Street, Ballymun, on Saturday, April 9, from 2.30pm-4pm. Come and discover all the secrets of growing your own vegetables and herbs, explore the creatures inhabiting this garden and give a hand in the centre's own kitchen garden. Tickets €10, suitable for children aged 6 to 12 years. See eventbrite for tickets.

Got an item you’d like to see in Garden Digest? Email gardening@examiner.ie

