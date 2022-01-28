Garden Digest: GIY makes growing your own food easy

GIY is making growing your own food as easy as possible this year with a new monthly seed subscription, full access to its online growing guides, regular interactive Q&A discussions, and a new podcast deep-diving into growing your own food and the food system. Budding growers can sign up for the monthly GIY seed subscription for €12.50 a month and the bundle of three different seasonal seeds per month will arrive just in time for sowing. See GIY

A talk on 'Snowdrops – White Gold' with Hester Forde takes place via Zoom on Tuesday, February 1, from 8pm–9.15pm. Hester Forde has been an enthusiastic grower of snowdrops for many years and her garden on the outskirts of Cork City is a veritable jewel box which displays these winter/spring gems to their very best. Hester talk will show the beauty of the snowdrop, a winter grower when little else is in bloom, and will include a brief background to snowdrops, the different species and some of the best cultivars with practical tips on growing, feeding, propagation. There will also be suggestions on how best to incorporate snowdrops into your winter/spring garden with recommendations for some great plants to combine with snowdrops. The Zoom link will be sent to members.