Furniture choices that give TV sets a star role in our homes 

On or shrouded — the dilemma surrounding the place of the television in our lives, or more specifically in our living spaces rages on. New software included with modern panels, allow televisions to play a photograph, blend into the wallpaper or wall colour, or even flip through classic paintings. Inflated year on year, they still seem to be apologising for their trespass. The gogglebox as the high altar of our family round?

Let’s dress it up in some family snap or cultivated imagery. I met my grandaunt for the first time at the age of 17. Having travelled 4,000km from Ireland I found her bright-eyed, sharp as a tack, but tethered to an oxygen bottle due to self-inflicted emphysema. Her eyes never left the set of NBC’s Jeopardy. At one point the tender gift I had hauled over on the plane for her swung before Alex Trebek’s face. Dialling up the intake valve, she asked me curtly to step aside.

Once the television panel could be easily wall-hung, it mountaineered up the largest wall over the former focal point of every lounge and good room — the fireplace.

A joust still continues between cool gas or electric faux crackling flames and the glow of the OLED. The result is a hideous tension between the indicated past and rudely present that most interior designers at least on this side of the pond deride in one voice.

Never hang a telly over a real flame fire — the biomass will murder your electronics. When I married, I had a CRT television the size of a toaster that also plugged into the cigarette lighter in the car. It’s now 44-inch, and set on one end of a 1960s MacIntosh sideboard in an effort at some form of celebratory grace, the strangle of cables tacked to its back. The television can potentially kibosh the aesthetics of some rooms, and it inevitably drags every piece of seating furniture and occasional table to the only possible position — obediently facing the almighty Oz.

In the 40s and 50s, the presentation of the television was either highly conspicuous, trotted out on Scandinavian kick-legs, or far more immersive. It was often shyly staged within its own radiogram style cabinet (many with doors) or set on a piece of furniture in keeping with the rest of the room. Storage Walls, made famous by designer George Nelson, and entertainment centres were all proffered. It’s hard to fathom if these were to make the television more or less important.

With a large magnifying glass bolted to the front of the screen, the mid-century television had a certain sci-fi fascination.

One of the most famous was the first swivel television, by American manufacturer Philco Predicta, which separating the tube from the cabinet, came in dozens of racy retro confections. They introduced a wired in remote in 1961 dubbed confidently “Space Command”.

Still, many of the plastic and teak-coffined sets that followed up through to the 70s and 1980s, were inescapably ugly when off. Feted modernist interiors in the national press only incidentally featured the soupy green glass of a television, once the mid-century consoles and Jetson-style interior died back.

Even today, that déclassé prejudice remains. Footballer’s wife or TD, the acre of plasma screen is often wheeled side-stage by the photography stylist before the magazine shoot starts — trust me, look again.

The effort by today’s makers to remove the frame of the screen almost completely and to shave the panel down to a few centimetres leaves us with a glossy black void — or a Picasso if you sign up for the right app.

I think it’s worth putting the TV front and centre. The reality is we are now splintering off to other screens, so having the family TV in the right place, at the optimum height and distance with comfortable perches, invites us to gather together.

For something interesting to stand your panel upon, there’s everything from proper antique credenzas of the right height, to dedicated mid-century consoles. The modern panel television on a stem style support is at least more biddable than the cathode ray tube studded with dials — it doesn’t really have a look of its own bar being obviously —a television.

Don’t push the design dichotomy. I was fascinated to find 18th century-inspired “campaign” TV cabinets (for Napoleonic tellies?), and €10,000 Chinoiserie wine bar/TV stands online. If you’re determined on something that freaky and fun — save your money, and try some DIY upcycling and be prepared to drill out holes for wiring in the back of an inexpensive bit of vintage timber reproduction furniture.

Nelson’s Storage Wall remains iconic, and setting a panel amid books and ornaments with the right spacing can work well either in a free-standing TV/bookcase or a purpose-built partition style wall. The great thing is, that when off, the other elements of this curated display set in a variety of cubby scales, grab the eye, and it says something like — we are more than this damned TV set! This multi-tasking storage and display approach is alive and well with pieces like Ligne Roset’s Canaletto system by Mauro Lipparini. Prices from €1,155, ligne-roset-dublin.ie.

Designers have come up with dozens of ways to hide the TV set. Paintings that slide, small barn doors on top rollers, or screens that fold away from the screen. Niches cloaked in doors that are part of a wider set of (bump) handle-free panels will make the TV imperceptible. You can add paper, mirrorplate, or whatever wall texture you fancy. Rather than recessing the wall for a TV, consider building out in a stud panel.

Bedroom TVs can pop up from the bed end or be set in the long hanging space inside the wardrobe. As we saw, you could make the TV play a painting in “ambient” mode where the TV is on standby but not turned off, and it can sit in a close arrangement of other paintings in a gallery.

If you put the TV panel inside any cabinet with doors, it must ride on a mount that pulls forward flush with the opening to ensure those sitting right and left have an unobstructed view. Ensure there’s enough room for all the other infrastructure that comes with a modern set, including set-top box or soundbar. Any falling screen, even a small one, becomes heavy and dangerous on the way down, ensure wherever it goes, it’s stable, centred when the panel is moved in any direction and completely secure.