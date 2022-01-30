Garden Q&A: What hedge type is best for an exposed site?

QUESTION

I have a query on the type of hedge I should choose for an exposed site.

The hedge will be exposed to the north and east winds.

It is an open and sunny site, high up in an open valley. It has good shelter from the southwest.

Would purple beech or green beech withstand exposure?

ANSWER

Beech hedges are probably my favourite of all hedges. I love the seasonality that they bring.

However, I wouldn't really recommend beech for an exposed site.

You say in the question that the site is protected from the South Westerlies and as these are the prevailing winds, I wouldn’t immediately discount beech in that situation.

However, it really is, as in most areas of gardening, a case of trial and error.

If the site is very exposed, my choice would be Elaeagnus ebbingei.

This is a beautiful, evergreen hedge with a silvery, grey/green leaf. It flowers in winter and is valuable to bees at that time of the year.

It will cope with any level of wind exposure and may be the best option.

