The Irish wellness duo aiming to restore harmony to our homes

And in a pandemic-exhausted world, more people are prioritising their wellbeing by turning to self-care practices to deal with change.
This is how Into The Ether was born, specialising in ethically produced homeware and self-care collections.
The products are eco-friendly, handcrafted, and locally made, and aim to bring harmony to the body and mind as well as the spaces we live in, while also being kind to the planet, say Lee and Annie.
“The intention behind Into the Ether is to transform these simple rituals into sacred experiences.”
Lee adds: “I was pregnant during the pandemic when we created Into the Ether and at a point in my life where I truly relied on the power of ritual. They were a nourishing and sustaining lifeline to me and we felt compelled to share that with others. From that lived experience our gift boxes, such as the Mama Box, were born.”