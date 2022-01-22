Antique furniture will be on offer at Cork auction

Items from recent house sales and estates, from collectibles to rugs and art, will all come up at Woodwards’ first sale of 2022
A Georgian walnut lowboy at Woodwards in Cork next Saturday. 

Sat, 22 Jan, 2022 - 07:00
Des O’Sullivan

Antique furniture, collectibles, rugs and art will all come up at Woodwards’ first sale of 2022 next Saturday (January 29) in Cork.

Items from recent house sales and estates are featured in this online-only auction which is on view at Cook Street in Cork city centre subject to Covid restrictions from today.

Georgian pieces include a walnut lowboy, an inlaid bureau and a walnut card table all estimated at €500-€800.

An Edwardian game/work table at Woodwards.
An Edwardian game/work table at Woodwards.

A Regency sofa table is estimated at €800-€1,200 and chests of drawers and a d-end dining table feature as well.

There is a painting of turf stacks by Douglas Alexander (€300-€400) and collectibles include three antique bronze Chinese ceremonial longstaffs (€800-€1,500) and a Rolls-Royce Spirit of Ecstasy car figure (€400-€600). A large red ground Kashan carpet and a selection of Waterford Crystal is included too.

