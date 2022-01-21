Garden Digest: Workshops and tours to boost your room outside

Bord Bia Bloom, Ireland’s largest gardening and lifestyle festival, returns to Phoenix Park, Dublin, from June 2 to June 6. Early bird tickets are on sale until February 15, priced from €15. After this date, adult prices will be €25, and concession prices will be €22 (children free). Booking in advance is advisable. See www.Bordbiabloom.com for more.

Brighten up your January with daily guided tours of the National Botanic Gardens featuring seasonal plants looking their best. Experienced guides will talk about the fascinating history and international significance of the gardens. For now, the glasshouses remain closed to the public, so tours will take place outdoors. Group numbers are limited and social distancing guidelines must be followed. Tours take place at 11.30am and 3pm, with a minimum of two people. Children under 12 go free. If you book and can’t attend, cancel your reservation on Eventbrite or phone 01-804 0319 or 01-857 0909 during opening hours. Meet at the sign in front of The Palm House. Your guide, wearing an identifiable name badge, will meet you there. See www.eventbrite.ie for ticket details.

A gardening and biodiversity workshop for children takes place at the Rediscovery Centre, The Boilerhouse, on Main Street, Ballymun, on Saturday, April 9, from 2.30pm-4pm. Come and discover all the secrets of growing your own vegetables and herbs, explore the creatures inhabiting the garden and give a hand in our own kitchen garden. Tickets, €10, are suitable for children aged from 6 to 12 years. See www.eventbrite.ie for tickets.