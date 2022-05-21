Antiques: Jean-Baptiste Lynch in the picture at Sheppards

GREAT Irish Interiors at Sheppards, collectibles at Whyte’s and Mullens, art at Morgan O’Driscoll and James Adam, an Irish collection at Sotheby’s in London, design at de Veres and antique furniture at Woodward’s should get a busy summer season off to a flying start over the next week or so.

Kicking off with an Eclectic Collector sale online at Whyte’s in Dublin today buyers at all price points will find plenty to choose from. Wine drinkers who enjoy Chateau Lynch Bages will no doubt be fascinated by a portrait at Sheppards of Jean-Baptiste Lynch (1749-1835), Mayor of Bordeaux, Count of the French Empire, lawyer and son of Thomas Lynch who produced high-quality wines under the name Cru de Lynch which eventually morphed into Lynch-Bages. The Lynch family — one of the Tribes of Galway — fled persecution in Ireland in the 17th century and this portrait is from the Derk estate in Co Limerick, thence by descent. Lot 23 is estimated at €15,000-€25,000.