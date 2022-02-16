McCabe receives approval for new Cork cafe and bar

Go ahead for the conversion of two city centre locations
The proposed cafe will be located at 5 Pembroke St in the centre of Cork city. Picture: Denis Scannell

Kevin O’Neill

Permission has been granted for the opening of a new coffee shop in Cork city centre.

Located at number 5 Pembroke St — formerly a photography services shop - the proposal was lodged by Phoenix Street Social Limited and seeks to change the use of the premises into a coffee shop and add new signage and other associated works.

Publican Benny McCabe operates a number of Cork venues and is currently preparing to reopen the Pav on Carey's Lane. Picture: Larry Cummins

The proposal is from publican Benny McCabe, who owns the Arthur Mayne’s pharmacy-turned-bar at 7 Pembroke St, as well as the nearby Crane Lane venue, located at the rear of this premises.

He also recently received planning to convert the former USIT travel agency on Oliver Plunkett Street into a bar.

