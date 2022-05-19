Touch down at €3.3m Airport Park investment in Cork for good returns

You couldn’t build it for the price — that’s one of the sale pitches for a suburban Cork office building with a €3.3m price tag, with scope to boost its existing rent roll too.

Up for sale in the Cork Airport Business Park is Building 4700, a modern block of 24,000 sq ft, and which is currently 75% let, and yielding €221,700 in income right now.

The sale price equates to €134 per sq ft; this at a time when a very recent construction price index by the company Linesight indicates the costs of building suburban offices in Ireland currently range from just under €170 psf to €230 psf — and, that’s just to shell and core standard.

Building 4700 has its 2,288 sq m (24,600 sq ft, gross or 20,600 sq ft net) over two levels with a central core and lobby.

Occupiers include Marriott International and cybersecurity firm Smarttech, with offices in Dublin and Cork and which announced 30 additional jobs in its local Cork HQ last year.

Right now, there’s 15,000 sq ft occupied, or 75%, with 5,000 sq ft available on the ground floor.

The current rent of €221,700 pa equates to a return of 6.1% as it stands, but if worked as an asset management opportunity as expected, there’s a potential reversionary yield of 9.64% based on full occupancy.

That’s according to David McCarthy and Edward Hanafin of Lisney’s Cork office (see separate agency story p14,) who are selling for an investor owner.

A file aerial view of the Cork Airport Business Park.

They say that the modern, third generation Building 4700 is in “a high profile location at the main entrance into the Business Park”, adding the claim that Cork Airport Business Park “is the premier office location in the Cork region”.

The 750,000 sq ft low-density and landscaped business park has what Mr McCarthy describes as “an excellent global business community within the park and occupiers include Amazon, Intel, Bank of New York, IBM, Poppulo, Aviva, and Alter Domus.”

It’s set c 7kms from Cork city on the Kinsale road and has 100 surface-level car parking spaces alongside, within a few minutes’ walk of the main airport terminal, and two hotels, the Cork International Hotel and Cork Airport Hotel.

Cork Airport and Business Park/International Hotel Picture: Denis Scannell

The building now for sale here has a tiled lobby, passenger lift, and stairs, offices have air conditioning, raised access floors with carpet floor coverings and suspended acoustic tiled ceilings incorporating lighting, and No 4700s selling agents say that “based on current construction costs, the sale price is attractive as it equates to €134 per sq ft”.

Launching at a time of very limited investment stock, Lisney’s Mr McCarthy notes “we’d expect good interest in this investment given that the property presents an asset management opportunity by securing a tenant for the vacant office suite and increasing the current overall income.

“Rents in Cork Airport Business Park have remained stable over the last few years and there are currently low levels of vacancy within the Park,” he adds.

Details:

Lisney, 021-4275079