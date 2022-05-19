Three sites shortlisted for potential River Lee lido 

THE drive to create a lido in the River Lee is gaining momentum after three Cork city centre sites were identified as potentially suitable by engineering experts.

The Irish Examiner understands that Kennedy Quay, the Marina and Horgan’s Quay are on the shortlist of possible locations for a 50m open water pool, in the wake of a feasibility study by engineering consultants Malachy Walsh and Partners (MWP).

A total of 17 sites were examined as part of the study, which covered an area of the River Lee stretching from Inniscarra Bridge west of the city, just beyond Ballincollig, to Blackrock Castle, east of the city.

John Loftus, director of Loftus Engineering, installs a water pump to drain the Lee Baths before demolition in the late 1990s. Picture: Mark Kelleher

However all sites west of the Kingsley Hotel – including areas around The Anglers Rest bar and restaurant, the Lee Fields, along the Mardyke and across the river on the Lee Road, were eliminated to avoid possible conflict with plans for the behind-schedule Lower Lee Flood Relief Scheme which will involve the construction of levees (artificially-raised river banks) to prevent flooding.

East of Blackrock Castle was also considered a non-runner as the Lee enters Cork Harbour which is a Special Protection Area due to its ornithological value - it regularly supports in excess of 20,000 wintering waterfowl, as well as an internationally important population of green sandpiper (Tringa totanus).

An inland site, Tramore Valley Park, was also looked at, but as an area with a history of landfill (it was the city dump for 46 years) it would not be suitable and must be monitored for landfill gas and leachate (polluted run-off) for 30 years.

That left a number of city centre sites including Kennedy Quay, Horgan’s Quay and the Marina. Kennedy Quay is already set for major development, if plans for a €350m development of the southern quay by O’Callaghan Properties is given the go-ahead, and redevelopment of the Marina is ongoing, with the first of several phases completed, including a new Marina Park.

Niall Kenny, an open water marathon swimmer and a member of the committee of seven driving the Lido Cork campaign (@LidoCork), said he was “delighted” progress had been made with the project, adding that completion of the study brought them “one step closer to realising the dream of a maritime city with a lido”.

Allas Sea Pool Helsinki opened in 2016

He said if Cork City Council ultimately rubber-stamped the project, they could look at drawing funding from the government’s Large Scale Sport Infrastructure Fund, which includes sports projects related to social participation, and specifically mentions new swimming pools. The fund, which has a capital allocation of €100m, runs until 2027.

A spokesperson for the Council said MWP – appointed by Lido Cork to undertake the feasibility study – had “just completed an initial draft report which has yet to be reviewed by Lido Cork and ourselves before it is finalised with the consultants over the next few weeks”.

“This report is focused on identifying potential suitable locations based on technical issues of planning, engineering and relative cost only,” the spokesperson said.

She added that the next step will be for Lido Cork to arrange for the undertaking of a business case “to establish and quantify the market demand for a Lido, along with the delivery, management and operation of the facility, to establish the sustainability and financial viability of the project and possible funding sources for same”.

The Lido Cork campaign has the support of Swim Ireland, swimming’s governing body. Its director of operations, Mary McMorrow previously told the Irish Examiner that it would enhance the economic potential of the city with the possibility of running large scale events in a 50m open-water pool.

Artist's impression of a lido on the Thames in London

The city did have an outdoor public pool, the Lee Baths, which ran for more than 50 years before it closed in 1986. Prior to that, there was a swimming area in the River Lee near the old Waterworks.

Swimming at the Lee Baths July 1935

The popularity of open-water swimming increased exponentially during the pandemic with the closure of indoor pools during prolonged periods of lockdown. Some leading cities around the globe have already installed lidos, while others such as Manhattan have approved a location. In Manhattan’s case, it will be a “+ POOL”, which is a plus-shaped, water-filtering, floating swimming pool, designed to filter the river that it floats in, making it possible to swim in clean river water.

Proposed +Pool for Manhattan

Mr Kenny previously said that an alternative to the +POOL concept would be to use reed beds as a natural filtration system if a lido was developed in the River Lee..

A number of Scandinavian countries such as Denmark and Finland have long-established lido systems, with expanded activities around them, such as bars and cafés and volleyball courts, and a combination of pools, for swimming, diving and for kids.