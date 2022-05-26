Cork City Council paid €1.6m for 75 roof-top car spaces for staff: since then,  it has removed 350 on-street parking spaces for the public

The spokesperson confirmed the purchase of 75 spaces on the rooftop of a privately-owned multi-storey car park on Union Quay which went to market in late 2016, for an unconfirmed €1.6m: it was acquired to assist the relocation of 200 local authority staff from Cork County Hall due to the boundary extension, which completed in 2019.
City Hall employees currently have a total of 255 spaces available: the Council owns 100 at basement level of the multi-storey carpark built next to City Hall in the early 2000s as part of a €35m investment in new Civic Offices.
That Park and Ride, which opened 25 years ago, costs €5 a day or €1,100 pa and has a stop at City Hall. Six further ‘strategic’ Park and Rides are proposed as part of the €3.5bn Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy (CMATS) “aimed at delivering world class public transport and active travel routes as the city’s population grows.”
She said there also were 26, free, 15-minute set-down spaces in the city centre and in suburban Douglas “to enable visitors to the city to run an errand that takes less than 15 minutes."