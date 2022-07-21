Lough a key selling point for Cork €495k bungalow duo with development scope

Near a bus route, it’s within a walk of Cork City centre, and the main UCC campus. Along with main bungalow is a second bungalow, of 92 sq m/990 sq ft, and some out buildings.
Lisney SIR 021 4278500
LISTED with development potential, on Cork City’s Pouladuff Road and near the Lough, is Helenville, a bungalow with second smaller dwelling to the rear of its deep 0.3-acre site.
Fresh to market with estate agent Laura Pratt of Lisney/Sotheby’s International Realty, Helenville is a family-owned 101 sq m/1,087 sq ft three-bed mid-1900s bungalow, by the entrance to the cul de sac Woodhall estate, 200m from the old Atlantic Homecare site, and with the Harp Bar the same distance in the other direction, towards Pearse Road.
Both properties need updating, or other and further development scope may exist, subject to planning permission, suggests Lisney’s Ms Pratt, who guides the duo on the enclosed 0.3-acre site at €495,000.
Possible scope may lie in a higher-density development of terraced townhouses, or duplexes, and sources suggest another similar property offer may be in the Pouladuff Road pipeline in the near future.
Thursday, July 21, 2022 - 7:00 AM
Thursday, July 21, 2022 - 10:00 AM
Thursday, July 21, 2022 - 8:00 AM