Lough a key selling point for Cork €495k bungalow duo with development scope

LISTED with development potential, on Cork City’s Pouladuff Road and near the Lough, is Helenville, a bungalow with second smaller dwelling to the rear of its deep 0.3-acre site.

Fresh to market with estate agent Laura Pratt of Lisney/Sotheby’s International Realty, Helenville is a family-owned 101 sq m/1,087 sq ft three-bed mid-1900s bungalow, by the entrance to the cul de sac Woodhall estate, 200m from the old Atlantic Homecare site, and with the Harp Bar the same distance in the other direction, towards Pearse Road.