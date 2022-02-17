Shout out to Reggie: Blackrock Road site makes €2 million an acre.  Mansions, anyone?

A PRIME, Cork City Blackrock Road site has just been sold off-market for close to €2m an acre, to an undisclosed Dublin-based purchaser.

The sale includes two derelict late Georgian houses, 1 & 2 Ashton Place, vacant for decades and facing onto the city end of the Blackrock Road, plus an old cottage to the rear, near Ashton Comprehensive.

The setting of the valuable 1.68 acre site/property mix is superb, destined for residential development, but of what scale or density is not yet disclosed.

Turn in the road: development now beckons behind the long-vacant duo on Cork's Blackrock Road. Picture Dan Linehan

The price paid isn’t confirmed, but is known to be between €3 million and €3.5m, or c €2m an acre, and the low-key sales process saw a number of rival bidders in pursuit.

Agent acting for the vendors in the off-market deal was Cearbhall Behan of Behan Irwin & Gosling/Downing Commercial.

Sources say the property had been owned by builder Barry Burke, who developed a number of estates in the Blackrock area in the mid 1990s and 1970s, with family members the likely beneficiaries. The family previously sold five adjacent acres on the Boreenmanna Road to O’Flynn Construction in the mid-2000s for a reported €16m, now home to the Belfield Abbey development.

Mr Behan declined to identify the purchaser, but several sources have indicated the successful buyers are based in Dublin, and have not got a significant development track record in Cork to date.

“Ashton Place is one of the last big sites in Blackrock and is one of the most desirable locations in Cork. I think everyone who travels the Blackrock road will know these houses well. It will be great for the area to have these prominent historic houses restored, and see further development at the rear, added Mr Behan.

He said he was unaware of the new owners’ exact plan for the land, but added “Blackrock is one of the most desirable addresses in Cork at the moment, with limited stock available.”

Ashton Park House fetched €1.85m in 2020

The Blackrock Road is home to over 16 individual private homes that have sold for more than €1m in the past decade: one, directly to the south, Ashton Park House, made €1.85 million in 2020.

