54-acre Rochestown site likely to offer safe investment bet for wealthy investors

Wealthy individuals looking to bank some of their millions of euros and perhaps windfall gains from company sales into a safe bet — superbly-placed land — are expected to come to the fore in the case of a Rochestown, Cork, land offer.

Just up for sale is 54 acres of unzoned land at Oldcourt, off Cork’s Monastery Hill.

It’s adjacent to encroaching residential developments at Rochestown, and runs close to a very popular 26-hectare amenity woodland walk, once part of the Oldcourt Estate, owned and commercially operated by Coillte at Garrduff.

Map showing the lands.

The 54-acre holding is fresh to the market with estate agent Dennis Guerin, of Frank V Murphy & C, who guides it in the broad €60,000-€70,000 an acre, or €3m to €4m: it could make as much as €5m.

At these figures, it’s multiples of agricultural values, so no farmers need apply — unless they’ve sold land for development and want to roll it over into another appreciating asset.

It’s understood the vendor family of this land acquired it two decades ago when they sold land in Cork’s suburbs for residential development.

It adjoins a period home, Oldcourt House, which is in different ownership, and access to the 54 acres is via an entrance with old pillars off Monastery Road just past Cinnamon Cottage and the Abbottswood development.

“It should see an incredible uplift, it’s just a question of time before this land comes up for development as the city expands,” says Mr Guerin, and it may be zoned in time for the next development plan, post-2028.

Notably, it has services very close to hand, including waste pile.

It’s expected strong interest may come from individuals and families who may have sold companies, or businesses and gained tens of millions of euros in the process, with several known major beneficiaries in the greater Cork region, while out of town inquiries are also anticipated.

“These sums invested in banks at the moment won’t earn any interest.

“Here, a buyer can invest in a secure asset, lease the land for a number of years, get a small return and expect its value to rise strongly in the next several years,” states the selling agent.