Bank this investment opportunity as bank building in maturing Cork town repriced at just over €1m

A PURPOSE-built bank building, let to AIB with five years left on its current lease, is for sale in an expanding Cork town, priced just over €1m, and the next five years’ rent roll will go halfway to covering the purchase cost.

The Carrigaline AIB branch previously had sold as part of a 25-branch sell-off by AIB back in 2007 when it fetched €3.25m, bought at that time by a private investor.

The 3,600 sq ft stand-alone branch is now once more listed this week as a €1.05m investment offer with Chris O’Callaghan of Savills Cork.

Main Street Carrigaline, Cork showing the AIB branch close to the hotel (file pic) Pic : Denis Scannell

It's set slap-bang in the middle of Main Street, close to where a new ring road is under construction to the rear of this street-fronting property and where discount retailer Aldi plan a new €10 million 15,000 sq ft new store directly to the north.

The bank branch building currently earns €112,600 pa in rental income from AIB, reflecting an attractive 9.75% Net Initial Yield at the €1.05 guide, and it’s held on a 20-year FRI lease from April 2007, dating to when it was sold on by the bank itself, thus with over five years 'term certain' for its next owners.

Mr O’Callaghan says the tenants are unaffected by the investment sale: last year, AIB announced the closure of 15 of its branches, five of them in Cork, but Carrigaline was not part of this cull.

This branch had been offered for sale last year, at a marginally higher €1.125m guide and when AIB had a break option in April 2022.

But, the bank has decided not to exercise that break option and it's since been repriced for at €1.05m as a 2022 disposal for its undisclosed private vendor.

Bank of Ireland and Permanent TSB also have branches in the expanding town, with a population of c 16,000. Ulster Bank departed Carrigaline n a number of years ago, whilst a portion of a Main Street Carrigaline property built in the mid 2000s with Ulster Bank in mind and occupied later by a food company sold several years ago for under €600,000, giving a 10% return to a private investor, and it's now let to an oriental food retailer.

This AIB two-storey banking building is on a site of 0.14 acre with parking to the rear for c 14 cars and has 2,561 sq ft at ground level, with 1,047 sq ft of offices overhead.

Pitching the attractions of a return of 9.75% for the next five years on this property, Savills’ Mr O’Callaghan says Carrigaline “is currently experiencing an influx of investment and expansion with the construction of the new ring road and Aldi seeking planning permission in the town centre.”

Carrigaline is 14kms from Cork city centre, 8kms from Ringaskiddy and 7km from Crosshaven.

