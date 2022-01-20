Construction output to grow by 18.5% this year: AECOM

CONSTRUCTION in 2021 was, broadly, stable, in line with 2020, with variations across the output sectors due to Covid-19 and other impacts, so, what is 2022 likely to bring?

Overall, we in the sector are feeling hopeful, albeit with some nervousness. Hopefully, there will be no further lockdowns resulting in construction site closures and, unlike the last two years, the industry will have a full 12 months of activity.

If that is the case, we expect the value of construction output to grow by 18.5% this year, from €27bn to €32bn.

This is just €6bn short of levels

recorded at the unsustainable height of the Celtic Tiger.

However, when inflation is accounted for, the volume of output remains significantly behind what it was 15 years ago, evidenced by employment figures and annual housing completions.

Strong investment in the pharmaceutical, medical devices, and data centre sector also looks set to drive increased activity over the next 12 months. 2022, and the coming years, will also see an increasing prioritisation of projects aimed at achieving carbon neutrality and promoting sustainability across the industry.

Planned capital investment by the Government should provide a strong backbone for the industry to grow in Munster and we can already see signs of it with a quick glance at the Cork skyline. Sixteen is the number of tower cranes dominating the view, double the number in in 2020.

And this is expected to continue into the year, with the likes of O’Callaghan Properties and University College Cork continuing to back the city.

Cork also features heavily in the National Development Plan and, as a result, we can expect activity to begin on projects such as the Commuter Rail Programme, and Transport Infrastructure Ireland are expected to report in the first half of 2022 on the preferred route for the N20 Cork-Limerick Road Upgrade. Other opportunities include the planned investment in the area by the HSE under the pathfinder umbrella, with Clonakilty Community Nursing Unit and HSE’s Wilton Road Headquarters in the list of pilot projects for 2022.

When it comes to housing, AECOM believes the sector, driven by strong public expenditure, is on track to significantly increase completions this year and should exceed the Government’s ‘Housing For All’ target of 24,000 units, coming off the back of 32,000 commencements in 2021.

Cork will see part of this increase with projects like St Kevin’s, in Shankiel, where the ground should break this year in the delivery of housing units by the Land Development Agency. Nationally, we still fall short of what the market needs.

Cost and tender-price increases in 2021 saw many residential projects come close to the viability tipping point. The industry must return to more balanced increases this year to prevent this from continuing to be the case.

The supply of labour is also going to continue to challenge the sector this year, and if it is not addressed, we will find it hard to meet demand.

There is huge pressure on the construction sector to expand, meet targets, and deliver on housing and infrastructure.

Providing the necessary skills for the sector, given the pipeline of work to transform and transition the Irish economy as outlined in the National Development Plan and the Climate Action Plan, is going to be a major challenge. This shortage of skilled labour for key trades is a problem that pre-dates the pandemic, but it has been exacerbated by Covid-19.

The average number of people employed in the industry in the first half of 2021 was down more than 16% on the pre-pandemic high of 150,000 in the third quarter of 2019.

There are some signs of improvement, but there is no room for complacency. We need to attract and retain workers to meet the demands we face and to achieve our full growth potential.

Glenn Hanna AECOM director

Glenn Hanna is associate director, AECOM Cork.