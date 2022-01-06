An adapting market

Travel restrictions and increased occupier uncertainty almost brought office lettings in Cork and Dublin to a standstill in early 2021. Activity has recovered since then, but full-year leasing will undershoot long-term averages in both locations.

Remote working technology was the saviour of business continuity during the pandemic, and we now know that home-working is possible for many businesses. What remains unclear is whether it will be a long-term preference for employers and their staff once Covid passes, costs and savings have been apportioned, and the full psycho-social implications are understood.

We may be moving towards a blended approach to home/office working but, until this fully crystallises, many office occupiers are seeking flexible terms. Reflecting this, serviced office providers such as Regus have taken additional stock in Cork, while JCD Group is offering flexible workspace in its Penrose Dock scheme. Flex space providers did not take space in Dublin during 2021. But this is only because they had accumulated significant stocks pre-Covid — I expect these operators to expand in 2022.

Dr John McCartney: 'It remains unclear whether home working will be a long-term preference for employers and their staff once Covid passes.'

Subleased space has also emerged as a response to occupiers’ flexibility requirements, and both Cork and Dublin have seen an increased availability of, and demand for, this product.

The potential for a permanent shift to blended working has caused anxiety about the quantum of future office demand. I am sanguine about this. Remote working may reduce the office space per employee ratio. However the open-plan revolution of the 1990s caused just such a reduction and, in that case, jobs growth more than compensated. The more pertinent question is how the role and function of office buildings may evolve in a blended working environment? Progressive developers and investors are already anticipating this and incorporating it into their scheme designs.

Cork has enjoyed considerable office development in recent years. The scale and quality of schemes like Navigation Square will be transformative for the city. Nonetheless, reflecting subdued absorption, vacancy has risen to over 13%. Dublin had its biggest year of office completions since 2008, with approximately 200,000sq m delivered last year. Consequently vacancy has risen from 9.1% to 12%. Academic research, including my own work on the Dublin market, shows that rents typically react to vacancy movements with a 12-month lag. Therefore I expect modest downward pressure on net effective rents in 2022. This will provide opportunities for occupiers to lock-into lower accommodation overheads.

There has been relatively little retail development in recent years, so the outlook is determined by market demand. The initial snap-back in consumer spending after lockdown has passed. However, employment is now 4.8% above its pre-pandemic peak, and this provides a solid platform for the consumer economy to expand at more sustainable rates.

With non-essential shops closed, the e-commerce share of card spending spiked to 69% last January. Property investors feared this would trigger a permanent shift in consumer behaviour, subtracting from long-term retail property demand. However this has not happened; the online share of sales quickly reverted to its pre-Covid level of around 50% once the shops reopened. More importantly, the traditional and online retail channels are clearly becoming more integrated. Many established brands have now developed complementary e-commerce channels. This enabled them to quickly migrate online during the emergency. The share of e-commerce turnover in the P&Ls of fashion, electrical and homeware retailers rose from single-digit pre-Covid levels to 67%, 59% and 43% respectively during lockdown.

Covid re-emphasised the varied nature of retail. High Streets rely on office and tourism footfall.

Therefore lockdowns, and the failure of some major British retail brands, heavily affected these locations. Vacancy on Grafton and Henry Streets in Dublin, and St Patrick’s Street in Cork, has become elevated, and this will take time to re-absorb. However, Ireland’s demographic and economic profile appeals to international retailers. Agents are confident that new brands will arrive to freshen the retail mix, and that vacancy levels will recede in 2022.

In contrast, retail parks and grocery stores traded strongly throughout Covid due to their defensive qualities and because travel restrictions retained consumers in the suburbs. These segments will continue to outperform.

Ireland’s logistics space requirements are limited by the scale of domestic consumption. There are two reasons for this. Firstly, we are not a major goods manufacturer. Secondly, our peripheral location means we will never be an international hub for goods-in-transit. Nonetheless, logistics was the commercial market’s star performer in 2021. Some €460m of assets traded in the first nine months and prime yields were competed down from 4.75% to 4.00%. With KKR having reportedly purchased the Core Portfolio for over €200m in Q4, 2021 was easily the strongest ever year for logistics investment.

Investors’ appetite for logistics derives from the perception that online shopping has caused a permanent shift in occupier demand for warehousing. I am unconvinced. E-commerce may influence the optimum location for logistics facilities (although less so in small cities like Dublin and Cork), how inventories are managed within warehouses, and how goods are distributed after leaving storage. But why would it require more storage space for a given amount of consumption? I believe occupier demand is driven more by fundamentals — the number of consumers, their spending power, and the modern consumer’s demand for choice, which requires more product lines to be stocked. Post-Brexit supply chain reconfigurations may also be a driver, with particular growth potential in the south of the country.

Occupational conditions are similar in the Dublin and Cork logistics markets. Vacancy is sub-5% and the availability of larger Grade A sheds is particularly tight. New product is currently being developed in both locations which will help to relieve pressure. However consumer demand should comfortably absorb this extra space and I expect logistics rents to rise further.

Some €7.7bn of Irish residential assets have been bought since 2016, with investors being attracted by strong population growth and high rents. However the occupier market is becoming more balanced. Population growth has slowed considerably since 2019. Meanwhile, there has been a sharp uplift in the construction pipeline — especially Dublin apartments. Ultimately this will become reflected in rents and capital values. Therefore astute investors will continue to target State income opportunities.