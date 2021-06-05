Rapid c €1m West Cork sale swoop confirms region as Valhalla, a place of heavenly splendour

HAVING just gone sale agreed on a stunning, part earth-sheltered West Cork property listing in under a month, for about 25% over its €795,000 asking price, Schull estate agent Colm Cleary should be pretty confident of at least getting, or even exceeding, the same €795k guide he attaches to this latest up-market bolthole on his doorstep.

Next up is Schull's Valhalla, priced at €795,000 by agent Colm Cleary of James Lyons O'Keeffe auctioneers

Called Valhalla, after the Norse place of legend where slain warriors get to live in a sort of heavenly splendour, this however is very much an above-ground home for living and lounging in, in a quite heavenly setting.

It’s set just above the at the achingly pretty Dereenatra cove and pier, a few miles from Schull, and is a modern home, built in an upside-down layout. It has an almost traditional stone-faced style and dormer outline, but very modern despite the stone, and pretty luxurious too into the bargain, with a B3 BER.

Valhalla's interior is lofty

Valhalla and West Cork are pretty synonymous, and maybe on a few levels, reckons Mr Cleary who’s with James Lyons O’Keeffe auctioneers, and who sold a Ballydehob pad to A-list actor Saoirse Ronan last summer.

Setting of Oceans Rest, by Ballyrisode beach and Goleen.

He’d surely be forgiven for having the wind under his wings as he despatched the very individual and recently-built Ocean Breeze which featured in these pages just last month, and which he’d launched for a local vendor month in time for the May Bank Holiday.

Oceans Rest was a 2,000 sq ft, upside-down three-bed build out on a 1.35 acre headland site beyond Ballyrisode beach, with a wide sweep of sea views, including the sweep of the Fastnet lighthouse beam.

Any home hunters at the upper end of the West Cork market who’d been hoping to book a viewing at Oceans Rest to tie in with their June Bank Holiday weekend ‘down west' will, however, be sorely disappointed: it’s gone.

Confirming that a deal was done, Mr Cleary however declined to comment on the local Schull rumour mill that it went for about the €1m sum (the Price Register will in, any case, reveal all), and it’s also understood the buyer wasn’t local, but from overseas.

It’s known some private viewings took place at Oceans Rest before its formal listing, and having been staged and furnished for sale, it really looked the million dollars, or million euros, despite being ‘just’ a three-bed.

So, even though there’s a different sort of vibe at Valhalla, it might well serve as a consolation purchase for those with €800k, give or take, to spend on a coastal home.

Stone-faced Valhalla

On two acres, with views and productive gardens which include lawns, a woodland section and rocky outcrops with gorse blazing beyond, veg patch within a low walled section (very Aran Islands?!) plus glasshouse.

It has its main living/kitchen/dining on the upper floor, opening to a stone balcony or terrace via two sets of double doors for BBQs and alfresco meals, or wine and view-sipping at sundowner time, as well as having its main en suite bedroom up here too, with lots of feature wood-sheeted ceilings, in high-quality timbers…not your standard knotty pine, for sure.

Take the plunge at West Cork's Valhalla

Below are three bedrooms, (two with en suites), a home office and a living room/playroom/games room, (with a fold-up snooker table stacked behind a sofa) with stove. As well as that solid fuel stove, Valhalla has gas central heating, solar panels on high on a stone-finished outbuilding, and flooring’s a mix of tiles and good timbers, while windows are triple glazed, and among the high quality joinery finishes is a gleaming hardwood staircase.

VERDICT: A rock-solid West Cork buy at a time of seeming peak demand, and top prices.