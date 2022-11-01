Buies rdlldiUnfinished business

Shanagarry, East Cork €595,000 Size 232 sq m (2,500 sq ft) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 3 BER A2





Passers-by and others had been watching the one-off during its construction by East Cork builder Tom Beausang, who’d just recently enough finished his 20+ home scheme Sea Field across the road on the village fringes.

Then, auctioneer Adrianna Hegarty’s sign board went up by the gate at this Kilmahon, Shanagarry South address and the phone started to ring, ever before going online, and within the first week it had an offer in, €5,000 over the launch price.

The 2,500 sq ft two-storey home is guided at €595,000, and that’s for a builder’s finish, so whoever buys will have to spend further on a kitchen of their choice, on flooring, and on other finishes: Additional expenditure could go a further €50,000, or even more depending on how extravagant its future occupants want to be, and/or can afford to be.

The location Kilmahon is marked online by the presence of Kilmahon House, a restored Georgian home over this property’s back boundary which had been owned previously by the Pearce family of pottery fame, perhaps going back 40 years or so.

The original Kilmahon House is now an upmarket B&B, with rates quoted at c €170 per night, given proximity to the sea, to Ballycotton, to services, Shangarry’s Kilkenny Design Centre outlet (previously the Stephen Pearce Emporium) and of course the knock-on effect of Ballymaloe and the cookery school which has brought many moneyed folk to this part of East Cork, some of whom go on to buy. (Auctioneer Adrianna Hegarty achieved €750,000 in recent weeks for a design-savvy one-off 2,400 sq ft on 0.9 acre just north of Ballymaloe and which featured in these pages over the summer at a guide of €695,000.)

She says this latest listing is in a beauty spot, within a walk of the sea and going on immediate interest reckons it will be bought as a family home by relocaters, either from Cork City or even far further afield, noting the prevalence of purchasers who are ready to move, as cash buyers, at the upper end of the East Cork market.

Here, builder Tom Beausang’s build is finished with insulated, poured concrete (the so-called “insulated concrete forms”, or ICF) with concrete floors at both ground- and first-floor levels all with underfloor heating (air to water) and an A2 BER, it should be affordable to heat and run.

It has an open-plan kitchen/living/dining, sitting room, a second large open living area, hall, utility, guest WC and one of its four bedrooms is en suite. All three bathrooms are tiled.

Left to do in the “builder’s finish” offer are built-ins, kitchen units and appliances, flooring etc, while the site is a good size, level, and facing the road from the village towards Garryvoe, with mains water, and biocycle.

VERDICT: Shanagarry has grown significantly in the past two decades, and the option to work from home is likely to see growth and demand continue.