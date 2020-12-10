New build in Carrigtwohill is just waiting for a makeover





Carrigtwohill, Co Cork €450,000 Size 232 sq m (2497 sq ft) Bedrooms 4 / 5 Bathrooms 4 BER A2

FOR anyone looking to buy a house without inheriting someone else’s taste in decoration, No 3 Chestnut Crescent is just the ticket.

Spanking new, it’s one of 15 individually-designed homes built on 15 serviced sites, and as the last remaining one available, it’s the final opportunity to buy right now in Chestnut Crescent, near Castlelake in Carrigtwohill, to the east of Cork city.

Built with family in mind, it’s an impressive 2,500 ft, with downstairs dominated by a generous open plan kitchen/dining/living area.

Because it’s an empty shell, selling agent Adrianna Hegarty of Hegarty Properties has devised a helpful visual aid - 3D imaging of the open plan downstairs space, populated with furniture, to give would-be home owners a better sense of layout and scale.

3D images

Ms Hegarty says the house, with a €450,00 price tag, was built as an investment property and designed for family living. As well as the open plan area, there’s a family room and sitting room downstairs.

Overhead, there are four double bedrooms, two with ensuites, one of which is shared, Jack-and-Jill-style, between two bedrooms. There’s a fifth room upstairs which can be used as per the buyer’s discretion - as a fifth bedroom, or, in these pandemic times, a home office.

The attic is also at the ready, with a staircase to a large, open plan, floored space with two skylights.

An additional bonus is the underfloor heating on ground and first floor levels. There are no radiators, as it’s an air-to-water heating system.

Although the house is essentially a blank canvas, one bathroom has been fitted, to speed up the moving in process for the buyer.

Lawn has been laid to the rear of No 3 and there’s off street parking out front.

The detached home is adjacent to Castlelake and within walking distance of Carrigtwohill village, where there’s a rail link to Cork city - a 15 minute ride away. There’s also a bus to the city from the end of the road. The area is well-served by schools and retail.

VERDICT: Unleash your inner interior designer to create a modern family home.