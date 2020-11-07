Not your average family home: 5,000 sq ft in Burnfort for €550,000

Burnfort, Co Cork €550,000 Size 464 sq m/5000 sq ft Bedrooms 5 Bathrooms 6 BER Pending

LAND, light and bathrooms galore, are key features of this imposing Burnfort home, standing grandly on 1.5 acres of lawn.

Island Burnfort

Built c2004/2005, it stretches to an impressive 5,000 sq ft with oodles of rooms to choose from, right up to the converted attic space.

Selling agent Séamus O’Keeffe of Séamus O’Keeffe and Associates, says the property, located in Island, is blessed with an abundance of windows “making it very bright and inviting”.

There’s even a sunroom off the main open plan kitchen/living area “a definite suntrap for relaxing and enjoying your favourite book,” he said.

Alternatively, there’s smashing outdoor decking right off that sunroom, for when the weather is kind enough for outdoor dining, as well as another little paved suntrap to the front of this south facing house, with terrific views of the countryside.

Accommodation includes an open plan kitchen/dining/living area with a wood burning stove dividing the rooms, a panelled piano room, a sitting room with feature fireplace, a family bathroom with elevated corner bath, a striking staircase and elegant landing flooded with natural light and five bedrooms, all ensuite.

Added bonuses include underfloor heating and a detached garage.

Mr O’Keeffe is expecting interest from families looking to trade up.

Burnfort is a village c9.5km south of Mallow and 25km north of Cork city. Local amenities include a national school and pub.

VERDICT: A commanding family home in mint condition