Flawless finish: Castlelyons self-build gets an A-grade

Midleton, Co Cork €570,000 Size 325 sq m (3500 sq ft) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 3 BER A3

EVEN a stickler for detail would struggle to smoke out any flaws at Drom Álainn.

In pursuit of excellence, the man who built it left nothing to chance.

He travelled to Monaghan to inspect the Spanish marble for his fireplace; he sourced his chimney pots from Kilkenny Architectural Salvage & Antiques because he wanted octagon buff cream rather than the usual terracotta; his cast-iron radiators were sourced from England through Centurion Stone and Architectural Salvage in Carrigrohane, Cork; he travelled to New Ross, Co Wexford for his cast-iron post box, cast in the old style with an Irish harp on it; he drove to Dublin to choose his kitchen quartz countertop, and he googled what a traditional Irish farmhouse gate looks like and then got a local man to replicate it as his entrance gate.

Even the fascia and soffits are high-spec — they have a matt grained finish - “about twice the price of the normal stuff” he says.

To be fair, the house in Ballyard, Castlelyons, Midleton is a tribute to the hard work of a man whose career on the gas rigs is drawing to a close.

He’s planning ahead in the knowledge that the rig he is working on off the Cork coast is set for decommissioning next year.

“We will be losing our jobs, but we knew it was coming. I thoroughly enjoyed the experience of project-managing this build but, ideally, I would like to ultimately start building houses for prospective clients," he says.

He reckons he has the smarts — he achieved a very impressive A3 energy rating, pretty much as good as it gets — on this, his first project, which took just a year and a half, between 2013 and 2014.

His shifts on the rig suited: Seven days on, seven days off, with downtime offshore spent doing “a lot of homework and sourcing materials” and downtime onshore spent project-managing to the nth degree. His background in electrical instrumentation, where attention to detail and an eye for the aesthetic are essential, stood to him. His tradesman training meant he knew where to find “good guys — plasterers, plumbers etc”. He learned a lot, he says, from the blocklayer, an old school friend.

The upshot is a 3,500 sq ft house finished to very exacting standards and fitted out with materials sourced the length and breadth of the country.

Outside is as immaculate as inside. A Steeltech shed sits perfectly into the curve of the Wexford concrete bullnose kerb. The lawns are consummately manicured on the one-acre site, which is surrounded by mature trees, drystone walls, and with the beautiful thatch of a neighbouring cottage just visible through the trees.

Drom Álainn’s owner was as fastidious about site selection as he was about the chimney pots. As a Castlelyons man, he knew what views he desired: “I wanted a site with mature trees and a view of the Galtee Mountains,” he says.

True to form, the view from the kitchen counter is of the distant Galtees.

The same rolling view is on offer from the vaulted sitting room where green oak trusses are a striking feature. From here, triple-glazed aluminium sliding doors lead to a wraparound limestone patio, with slabs from O’Connell Stone in Cork.

Back indoors, flooring is a mix of Italian limestone (hallway), engineered oak flooring (sitting room) Del Forno tiles (bathrooms) and Ennis Carpets — on the extra-wide stairs and landing and in the bedrooms. He also went with extra-high ceilings.

There are four bedrooms, one ensuite with a walk-in wardrobe. This main bedroom also has fabulous views towards the Galtees. It’s even wired so that the bed can be placed in two different locations and still have overhead reading lights and access to sockets.

Additional accommodation includes a large utility, guest WC, a large attached garage, and a playroom or office on the ground floor, as well as a smaller second sitting room. The main bathroom and a walk-in hotpress are upstairs.

There’s already been international interest in the house, the owner says.

“A Canadian couple had two questions — can you hear the motorway, and can you see the mountains? The answer was ‘No’ and ‘Yes’,” he says.

He’s selling up to move closer to family in Cork City, and believes his A-grade home will appeal to a family looking for a quality, spacious property who are keen on country living.

The asking price of €570,000 is what it cost to build and fit it out, he says.

Drom Álainn is a 30-minute drive from Cork City, and a 15-minute drive from Midleton. Contact property100182@gmail.com

VERDICT: Rustic chic wrapped up in a high-spec self-build