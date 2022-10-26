Welcome to our new parenting hub. From teething and tantrums to rashes and resistance, our team of writers and experts are on hand to answer your questions. We'd love to hear from you here

How splashing about with tiny tots can help them to thrive 
Swimming lessons not only teach young children how to be safe in the water but help improve their balance and co-ordination and social skills

Wed, 26 Oct, 2022

Cute baby girl enjoying being fed and watered in a high chair
Aoife Hearne: How can I wean my baby onto solid foods? 
Introducing solids for all infants is a gradual process with the goal that by 12 months, the baby is eating family foods

Wed, 26 Oct, 2022

Moment of relocation
Joanna Fortune: What can I do to help my young daughters adjust to a new home? 
It can be hard to understand that the first house is there but not your home anymore, so be clear in how you name it

Tue, 25 Oct, 2022

Little girl in Halloween costumes goes to trick or treating
Colman Noctor: Scary pile of treats undermine our children's health 
‘Bigger is better’ promotions distort children’s concepts of how much is too much

Tue, 25 Oct, 2022

Tots To Teens: Podcast helps put parents’ minds at ease
Do you fret over what your kids get up to online? Are they savvy enough to stay safe? You can allay your fears this mid-term by signing up for a free online workshop on cybers security

Tue, 25 Oct, 2022

Pop art Pipette icon isolated on color background. Element of medical, chemistry lab equipment. Pipette with drop. Medicine symb
Julie Jay: Getting eyedrops into a toddler’s eyes is up there with trying to wrestle a crocodile
Fred is about as intimidating as a teddy bear, so it’s safe to say generally Ted rules the roost in our gaff — this is reflected in the many walls adorned with his doodles

Tue, 25 Oct, 2022

Sign of the times is an opportunity for all 
A new inclusive TV series features children with communication difficulties who use the signing system Lámh, offering a learning opportunity for young people of all ages

Wed, 19 Oct, 2022

Mother taking son's temperature
Dr Phil Kieran: When do I need to call a doctor about my child's temperature? 
"Children's temperature varies more than adults' and is often highest at night so don’t worry about a temp of 37.9C unless there are other concerning symptoms. "

Wed, 19 Oct, 2022

Dont Worry
S Colman Noctor: Are we asking too much of our teachers? 
Emotional and psychological issues children are experiencing go beyond the scope of the SPHE class  

Tue, 18 Oct, 2022

Tots To Teens: Get your child vaccinated against flu
"We all have a responsibility to do our part to stop the spread of flu and not get left on the bench this winter," says Marty Morrissey

Tue, 18 Oct, 2022

Toy, potty and diapers
Joanna Fortune: My toddler refuses to use the potty
"If you rush this, you will hit a wall of resistance and the process will be all the harder. Leave it for another month or so and try again."

Tue, 18 Oct, 2022

Birthday cake decorated with colorful sprinkles and ten candles
Julie Jay: I would throw a fake party every week for Ted if I could
The Romans were the first to celebrate the birth of the common man but female birthdays were not celebrated until about the 12th century when Stevie Wonder wrote Happy Birthday for Cleopatra.

Tue, 18 Oct, 2022

Scratching
Dr Phil Kieran: Will my child grow out of his eczema?
Some 85% of children will outgrow their eczema but it can take until puberty

Wed, 12 Oct, 2022

Julie Jay: Like Elon Musk, Ted believes cars don’t need people to drive them
Ted is officially a boy racer in the making

Tue, 11 Oct, 2022

Adorable 3 years old girl brushing her teeth in bathroom.
Children's dental health: Paediatric dentists on how to avoid tooth decay  
One in three children has dental decay by the age of five. It's vital parents keep a close eye on their little ones' diet and practise oral hygiene from the time they cut their first tooth, say experts 

Tue, 11 Oct, 2022

Mother tongue: It just feels like home when I speak Portuguese
Parents who speak more than one language at home can worry their children may be confused or may take longer to speak, but researchers say bilingualism helps cognitive development, improving attention and task-switching capacities

Tue, 11 Oct, 2022

Portrait of a boy looking through the window thoughtfully
Joanna Fortune: My teenage son hardly speaks to anyone  
Is there something I should do to help him become more confident and less anxious?

Tue, 11 Oct, 2022

Sad looking day dreaming teenage girl sitting alone on concrete floor
S Colman Noctor: Covid casts a long shadow over children's mental health 
Just because children have got through the pandemic does not automatically mean they have got over it

Tue, 11 Oct, 2022

Tots To Teens: Raise vital funds this Halloween
Plus a podcast that focuses on answering common questions parents ask about how to discuss a range of sensitive topics 

Tue, 11 Oct, 2022

Elementary age girl being bullied at school.
Richard Hogan: How do you help your child who's being bullied?
Every fibre in your being wants to confront that bully and sort them out so they think twice about messing with your child

Wed, 05 Oct, 2022

Everything new mums need to know about returning to work while breastfeeding
Returning to the office can be stressful for breastfeeding mums, but new legislation will allow workers to take breaks so they can breastfeed or express for up to two years  

Wed, 05 Oct, 2022

Mommy, my stomach hurts really bad!
Dr Phil Kieran: My daughter complains of tummy pain — could she be a coeliac?
On the whole, abdominal pain in children can be a tricky one to solve

Wed, 05 Oct, 2022

National Television Awards 2020 - Arrivals - London
Molly Mae Hague ‘cried five times a day’— what to know about early pregnancy emotions
We talk a lot about the physical symptoms of early pregnancy — such as sickness, sore boobs and exhaustion — but less so about the emotional side. Love Island star Molly Mae Hague has been candid about her struggles in the early stages.

Tue, 04 Oct, 2022

Teenage girl eating breakfast and doing homework
Joanna Fortune: I'm worried my teenage daughter is working too hard at school 
There are telltale signs a young person may be struggling with perfectionism

Tue, 04 Oct, 2022

Depressed teenager
S Colman Noctor: Depression often goes undiagnosed in children
Most children who experience depression try to continue functioning in their daily activities as best they can

Tue, 04 Oct, 2022

Tots To Teens: Collect used batteries for a good cause
Plus a new book that should be handed to every new mother post-partum

Tue, 04 Oct, 2022

Tots To Teens: Buy preloved children's clothes to save money and help the planet
Plus, the latest books and business news from celebrity mums Lucy Kennedy and Jennifer Zamparelli

Wed, 28 Sep, 2022

Trying To Get a Young Girl to Eat Her Greens
Aoife Hearne: I'm worried my child will turn into a fussy eater
Don't give up!

Wed, 28 Sep, 2022

©Julie McCoy Photography
Julie Jay: I feel a kinship with Garth Brooks, who also commuted from Kerry to Dublin
We hit the M50 at peak traffic, but I'm still radiating high vibes

Tue, 27 Sep, 2022

Making makeup
Joanna Fortune: Should I be worried about my 12-year-old who has a boyfriend?
Too often we look at our children and lament how much they have changed when the onus is also on us to change

Tue, 27 Sep, 2022

Siblings make the best of friends
S Colman Noctor: What about the siblings of children with special needs?
Investing in the siblings of children with additional needs may seem like a big ask amid hectic schedules and medical appointments, but it pays off

Tue, 27 Sep, 2022

Female Gamer playing esports
Richard Hogan: Why you need to get rules in place for kids' screen time
Boundaries are a gift, you can have them without being a dictator

Wed, 21 Sep, 2022

Tots To Teens: Eczema-friendly bibs and family-fun at Culture Night 
Plus, catching up with celeb mums and some words of wisdom 

Wed, 21 Sep, 2022

Julie Jay: Once Baby Shark starts playing on a loop anything can happen
Unlike Leonardo DiCaprio, age is something which is not at the top of my list when it comes to priorities, least of all when choosing toys

Tue, 20 Sep, 2022

Julie Jay: Once Baby Shark starts playing on a loop anything can happen
Bringing a two-year-old to a gig was never our first choice, but it happened on a couple of days

Tue, 20 Sep, 2022

Redhead Male on Phone
Joanna Fortune: My son is struggling to make friends in school
A reader whose son spends lunchtimes in the classroom asks for advice 

Tue, 20 Sep, 2022

Smiling mother with sleeping newborn son on sofa
'Something was different': How parents' brains change and adapt after a baby is born
Our grey matter changes when we become parents to a newborn baby

Tue, 20 Sep, 2022

Little Girl Cleaning Her Nose
Dr Phil Kieran: What can I do if my child gets croup again? 
If you have heard the characteristic ‘seal barking’ sound that a child with croup makes when coughing, you will never forget it

Tue, 20 Sep, 2022

Preteen girl uses smart phone to communicate with peers
S Colman Noctor: We need to wise up to the risks our children are exposed to online
We would not send a child into a busy city unsupervised or without some direction, yet some parents see it as feasible in a virtual environment

Tue, 20 Sep, 2022

Smiling teenager boy playing console with headphones sitting in the chair indoor
Richard Hogan: Kids want boundaries — give them to them for a happy home
A family without rules, principles and values so quickly descends into an inverted hierarchy

Thu, 15 Sep, 2022

This is the best way to soothe a crying baby, according to science
While the approach worked better than the rest, the scientists are not claiming it is a magic bullet for sleep-deprived parents

Wed, 14 Sep, 2022

What is a doula? The people who offer support through pregnancy, labour, and beyond
The pandemic has seen a rise in women seeking a trained companion who can offer bespoke support and advice from pregnancy through to labour

Wed, 14 Sep, 2022

Ear Infection Inspection
Dr Phil Kieran: Is there an alternative to antibiotics for my son's ear infection?
Frequent ear infections can cause hearing issues, and exposure to antibiotics every year is not good for the gut

Wed, 14 Sep, 2022

Tots To Teens: Presents and jokes to lift the spirits
Books, costumes and sustainable options — we have it all 

Wed, 14 Sep, 2022

Little child sitting the table in cafe or restaurant and doesn't want to eat. Healthy food. Kids diet. Poor appetite.
Joanna Fortune: My son won't eat unless his food is separated 
'Generally, my advice is to avoid making food a battleground when it comes to food and children'

Tue, 13 Sep, 2022

Depressed Boy Studying At Home
S Colman Noctor: Why do we make children with learning difficulties endure the stress of Irish class?
There is little to be gained from insisting that neurodivergent students study Irish 

Tue, 13 Sep, 2022

Child counselor during psychotherapy session
Joanna Fortune: Is my eight-year-old too young to hear about the facts of life? 
"When talking with your children about sex, it pays to think through what you want to say and how you will say it in advance."

Sun, 11 Sep, 2022

 
