Letters to the Editor: Ireland is turning into a country that is not fit for purpose

I just looked up places for rent in Killarney. I nearly ‘choked’ when I saw one bedroom for rent for €300 per week; it’s not an apartment for rent but a bedroom within a house.

For Chrissake, when is this corruption and downright scandalous ‘rip-off’ going to stop? For how long more are Irish people going to sit back and allow this corruption and these undemocratic processes to last? Enough is enough.

Furthermore, I heard a lady on the radio yesterday telling her story of how her Down syndrome son hasn’t received adequate speech and language therapy and other services since 2019.

Simon Coveney was in Ukraine recently doing a PR stunt while many of his own Irish citizens are left homeless, without proper services and basically left ‘high and dry’.

The Government aren’t putting a cap on the amount of Ukrainian refugees coming into the country. Where are they going to house these devastated people when they can’t house their own?

They are wronging Ukrainians coming into a country where public services aren’t fit for purpose.

My own son is one of 46 children significantly harmed by the Kerry CAMHS scandal. I can testify that our public services aren’t fit for purpose.

As a single working mother I can testify I will never have a proper home in my own country.

I cannot afford to have a mortgage in a country that is hiding behind corruption, disorganisation across all public services, and a government that is consistently failing Irish citizens and will fail the devastated people they are bringing into a country not fit for purpose.

Everything is a facade and a sham in this country and one of these days it will all come crumbling down unless there’s a drastic change in government and the whole political system.

All the great men who fought for a proper democracy during the wars of independence, etc, would turn in their graves. Where are the likes of Michael Collins and Maude Gonne in the Ireland of today?

We’ve turned into a country of latte drinking idiots who like to holiday in the Seychelles. Where are the real Irish people who fight for their rights and that of others? Where are the real Irish gone?

Josephine Hayes

Killarney

Co Kerry

Less-censored views in transformed Twitter

The buy-out of Twitter by a trenchant advocate of free speech presents a unique opportunity to transform Twitter from an ideologically, politically, and scientifically partisan platform to a platform on which voices of the left and the right, and everything in between, are able to compete on a roughly equal playing field.

Under Elon Musk’s stewardship, Twitter could potentially become a platform in which conflicting perspectives could duel it out and get subjected to rational

scrutiny without fear of being shut down or shadow-banned for offending someone on the board of directors.

To the extent that Twitter has increasingly aligned its content moderation policies with contested political positions such as the right of transgender individuals to compete in female athletic competitions and the advisability of administering emergency vaccinations to populations at relatively low risk from Covid-19; it has undermined its own credibility as an open platform for public speech and artificially impoverished the quality and breadth of public debate.

Under Elon Musk’s stewardship, Twitter could potentially become a platform in which conflicting perspectives could duel it out. Picture: Gregory Bull/AP

Twitter’s presumption to disqualify contributions to pandemic debates based on their failure to align with the statements of official bodies like the World Health Organization rested on the dubious assumption that official scientific bodies enjoy a monopoly over truth, or cannot be reasonably contested by citizens outside officialdom, including citizens with impeccable scientific credentials and expertise.

Twitter’s censorship of positions at odds with the woke agenda seemed to rest on the dubious assumption that civility requires uncritical endorsement of people’s preferred identities and lifestyle choices.

Admittedly, free speech is no panacea for the wide-ranging pathologies of the digital public sphere, including its highly centralised ownership structures, its tendency to favour highly emotive and sensational interventions; and its generation of ideologically uniform communities of users or ideological ‘echo-chambers’.

Nonetheless, if Musk follows through on his promise to make Twitter a less censored and more ideologically open platform, that will at least be a step in the right direction.

David Thunder

Navarra

Spain

Raising awareness of Lyme disease threat

The Rock of Cashel have kindly agreed to light up in green on May 1 for World Lyme Day.

The Rock of Cashel will be taking part in the light up for Lyme campaign organised by Lyme Disease UK. The campaign has gone global thanks to the Rock of Cashel.

The Hemsley Building in New York and Niagara Falls will also be going green on World Lyme Day.

This is part of a Project Lyme campaign, but they have kindly agreed to raise awareness of what the Rock of Cashel is doing, so we really are going global.

I would also like to mention that on May 4 there is a Lyme disease rally outside Leinster House from 11am to 2pm; it’s organised by Tick Talk Ireland and Lyme Chat Éire.

Lyme disease is a massive problem in Ireland; we don’t actually know how many lives have been turned upside down by this disease.

Lyme disease made me feel like I was dying and I had accepted it because I was not getting any help.

I was told I would have to live with a reduced quality of live at age 26. Before my 27th birthday I was using a walking stick and had to be helped out of bed.

It took nearly three years for me to get diagnosed. The Irish healthcare system let me down and I was misdiagnosed for years. By the end of three years, I had 42 different symptoms.

I am a year-and-a-half into treatment and thankfully I am seeing improvements, but I was a lot more ill at the start of treatment.

There is only one specialist treating Lyme patients in Ireland and I hold the man in very high regard as he saved my life.

Lyme Disease Awareness Month is in May so I would just encourage people to learn how to protect themselves.

It is extremely important that everyone in Ireland including children know how to do a tick checks. There are some fantastic resources on Tick Talk Ireland's website and Lyme Disease UK.

Katie Quigley

Newport

Co Tipperary

Turf ban will improve air quality in Ireland

The robe of victimhood does not spend much time on its hanger in an Irish person’s wardrobe.

Turfgate has created self-styled victims of those for whom a simple explanation based on factual evidence of the need for the introduction of a clear air measure is beyond their comprehension.

Once again Rural Ireland is under attack. Or is it?

The ban on the commercial sale of turf will only affect a sliver of the Irish population. Local turf usage for home heating will continue while the day on the bog will remain.

Rural Ireland is devoid of local and national politicians who can articulate the views of those of us, not in the maw of the farming industry, who live in the countryside and who understand and engage with modern thinking.

Local turf usage for home heating will continue while the day on the bog will remain.

The Irish countryside does not rely solely on farming interests aided by performing to the gallery politicians to function.

These ruddy-complexioned citizens of the soil with a low world horizon and who believe they are owed a living regardless of external society changes.

Removing turf from the home heating drop-down menu will save lives while improving Irish air quality.

Decommissioning the turf cutting machinery while returning to the local use of the Sleán is a move to reduce the death total of the real victims of climatic injustice. Those people who died well before their time on earth expiry date.

John Tierney

Waterford

Ban cigarettes and leave turf alone

Minister Ryan seems to have such a keen knowledge of how many die due to the burning of carbon fuels, so I’d like to know if he’s aware of the thousands who are dying as a result of long waiting lists.

Does he have any concern at all for those who are homeless? These people won’t support Ryan’s oppressive earth-saving measures.

I suspect most pulmonary deaths are caused by cigarettes. It would be better to ban these and leave turf alone.

Dr Florence Craven

Bracknagh

Co Offaly